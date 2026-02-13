Brenna Huckaby reveals key to making history at 2026 Winter Paralympics, talks bringing 'happiness' with Hershey's

Brenna Huckaby knows what she needs to do to make history at the 2026 Winter Paralympics in March. On3 recently spoke to the 30-year-old snowboarder, who revealed the biggest key to winning another Paralympic gold medal.

“It’s really exciting to have that possibility,” Brenna Huckaby told On3. “I think the biggest thing for me is to stay present and to just 100% focus on my writing in the moment, in reminding myself that yeah, win or lose, the journey was really where the winning happened. So I think if I can let go of the outcomes and let go of the pressure, then I can perform my best.”

Huckaby has won three gold medals and one bronze in the last two Paralympics. If she wins another gold medal at this year’s Winter Paralympics in Milan Cortina, she will have the most gold medal wins for snowboarding in Paralympic history.

“I’m feeling really strong,” Huckaby said about how she’s feeling heading into the Paralympic Games. “I think the past year, I’ve put in a lot of work in the gym with my nutrition and dialing in my equipment. I’ve made some changes recently that I think are really going to help me. So yeah, I’m feeling really good. But you can only control what you can control, and I think I’m controlling as many controls as I can.”

To get ready for the Winter Paralympics, Huckaby has partnered with Hershey’s for its “Hershey’s. It’s Your Happy Place campaign.” The popular brand has recruited Huckaby to share her story of finding happiness beyond the podium. Hershey’s has also introduced limited-edition chocolate medals to celebrate happiness.

“I’m really excited about this partnership. When I had learned about it, what really drew me to it was the happiness campaign and how the gold is … or happiness is the gold, which it’s something in my years of competing at the Paralympics, I’ve been really trying to embody and to live, because the outcome is not guaranteed,” Huckaby said. “And more than that, it’s a fleeting feeling. So how can you find happiness along the way? And so yeah, when I learned about that partnership and that messaging, I was sold because I think it’s something that we can all take into our lives.”