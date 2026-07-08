Caitlin Clark, Aliyah Boston injury update: Stephanie White reveals status of Fever stars for back-to-back games

The Indiana Fever will have one of their stars back for Wednesday night’s matchup against the Los Angeles Sparks, but they’ll still be without another key contributor. Head coach Stephanie White announced the availability of Caitlin Clark and Aliyah Boston ahead of Indiana’s back-to-back set against the Sparks and Phoenix Mercury.

According to White via Yahoo Sports, Clark will be available to play Wednesday against Los Angeles after missing the Fever’s last two games with a back injury. However, White said Clark will sit out Thursday’s game against the Mercury as Indiana continues to manage her workload.

Meanwhile, Boston will miss Wednesday’s contest because of a lower right leg injury. However, she’s expected to return Thursday when the Fever travel to face Phoenix.

The update gives Indiana a chance to ease both stars back into action while navigating two games in as many days. Clark has been sidelined in recent weeks because of the lingering back issue and did not play in Sunday’s convincing win over the Las Vegas Aces.

Even without their franchise guard, the Fever rolled to a 16-point victory to continue building momentum. Regardless, Clark’s return comes after another eventful stretch that kept her at the center of the WNBA spotlight.

The former Iowa standout recently called on the league to do a better job protecting players after taking a blow to the throat from Phoenix Mercury star Alyssa Thomas. The play was later upgraded to a Flagrant 2, and Thomas received a one-game suspension.

“I think for us, I guess the league’s just got to do better protecting our players in that regard,” Clark said after the incident.

The play sparked widespread debate around the league, with UConn head coach Geno Auriemma also weighing in during a recent appearance on Sports Media with Richard Deitsch. Auriemma said physical play against star players is nothing new, while pushing back against broader narratives surrounding Clark’s treatment.

On the other hand, Boston has quietly put together the best offensive season of her young WNBA career. The former South Carolina star is averaging 17.1 points, 8.6 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting better than 50% from the field.

She’s also expanded her game beyond the arc, earning a starting spot in this year’s WNBA All-Star Game. Boston practiced with the team earlier this week, providing optimism that her absence against Los Angeles would be brief.

Now, the Fever appear poised to have both of their cornerstone players available by Thursday. Clark will return to the lineup against the Sparks before getting the second night of the back-to-back off, while Boston is expected to do the opposite as Indiana continues balancing health with a long season still ahead.