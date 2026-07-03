Caitlin Clark announces herself out Sunday vs. Aces, hopes to return next week

WNBA superstar Caitlin Clark will miss Sunday’s game against the Las Vegas Aces while she continues to work through a lingering back injury, she announced Friday morning via Indianapolis’ WISHTV/WRTV. Clark hasn’t played in more than a week after exiting the Indiana Fever‘s Jun. 24 loss to the Phoenix Mercury in a game in which opponents allegedly targeted her with repeated hard fouls.

The 24-year-old Clark, in her third WNBA season, made the announcement ahead of her return to practice Friday morning. It was Clark’s first public appearance since she found herself on the wrong end of a viral attempted throat punch committed by the Mercury’s Alyssa Thomas in last week’s game. Clark added she’s hopeful to return to the court during next week’s back-to-back games against the Los Angeles Sparks and Mercury on July 8-9, though she will be “cautious” with her return.

“I will be out Sunday, but I’m feeling a lot better and excited to get back into practice today and feeling really, really positive about getting back into one of the games in the back-to-back,” Clark said, via WISHTV/WRTV. “(It’s) obviously difficult coming back in a back-to-back, so we’ll have to be cautious of that, but I feel a lot better. And, like I said, excited to get back into practice and this (past) week has been very helpful for my overall health.”

The WNBA suspended Thomas, a six-time All-Star, one game for her Flagrant 2 foul against Clark, forcing her to sit out Phoenix’s June 27 game against the Toronto Tempo. Clark addressed the viral Thomas foul during Friday morning’s media appearance and called for both the WNBA and its officials to be “better.”

Caitlin Clark calls out WNBA officials after viral throat punch from Alyssa Thomas

Caitlin Clark has largely tried to stay above the commotion throughout the physical play that has followed her during the early stages of her WNBA career. However, after last week’s viral incident involving Phoenix Mercury star Alyssa Thomas, the Indiana Fever star made it clear she believes the league must do more to protect its players.

Speaking with reporters on Friday, Clark called for improvements in officiating while also urging the conversation surrounding the incident to move forward. She acknowledged the difficult job officials have, but believes the WNBA needs to invest more resources into improving the product on the floor.

“First of all, I did think it was a flagrant foul,” Clark said, via Brian Haenchen of the Indianapolis Star. “Our reffing just needs to be better. It’s tough. Obviously, the refs are in a really difficult spot. It’s one of the hardest jobs in the world, in my opinion, to make calls.”

While Clark acknowledged the criticism officials constantly face, she believes the league must provide them with better support: “I think overall the league just has to do better, and we have to invest in those areas,” Clark explained. “Technology can get better. We can treat the referees a little bit better. Pay them like they’re full-time employees.”

— On3’s Steve Samra contributed to this report.