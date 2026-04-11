As free agency continues to churn ahead of Monday’s WNBA Draft, Caitlin Clark has no major decisions to make. But, she can get involved with those who do like close friend Lexie Hull.

Following four seasons in Indiana, Hull had a free agency decision to make this offseason — emphasis on had. On Saturday morning, Hull made her decision. And, she and Caitlin Clark took to TikTok to “tell a friend to tell a friend” about her return.

According to ESPN’s Alex Philippou, Hull signed a multi-year deal to come back to Indiana. The restricted free agent was highly sought after and had several options, per Philippou. Still, in the end, the draw of keeping the Fever’s young core together won out.

Surely, her relationship with Clark played a role in that decision. The Fever’s run to the WNBA semifinals despite several key injuries — including missing Clark for the majority of the season — also likely loomed large.

For her part, Hull gets better every year since joining the team in 2022 as the sixth overall pick. She improved on her 2024 campaign, which saw her finish tied fifth in Sixth Player of the Year voting.

Hull averaged a career best in points (7.2) and rebounds (4.3) with a slight uptick in assists as well. She also improved even more with the lights brightest in the 2025 playoffs.

In eight games, her scoring jumped to 10.3 points per game with five boards and two assists per contest.

Caitlin Clark, Fever looking to get healthy in 2026

The Fever still have more free agency work if they want to run it back this upcoming season. But, even if they lose a player in free agency, they add one of the game’s best back to their roster — Caitlin Clark.

Despite all the success last year, Clark hardly got a chance to participate. The Fever star only played in 13 game. She missed the entire second half of the year and postseason. Essentially, even without a signing, Indiana adds 19 points and eight assists back to their offensive attack.

And Clark will be ready after earning MVP honors during Team USA’s qualifying tournament games in March.

Meanwhile, the Fever have some work to do to keep the band together. Guards Sophie Cunningham and Sydney Colson along with forward Natasha Howard are among seven free agents still waiting for new deals.