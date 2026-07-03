Caitlin Clark calls out WNBA officials after viral throat punch from Alyssa Thomas: 'The league just has to do better'

Caitlin Clark has largely tried to stay above the commotion throughout the physical play that has followed her during the early stages of her WNBA career. However, after last week’s viral incident involving Phoenix Mercury star Alyssa Thomas, the Indiana Fever star made it clear she believes the league must do more to protect its players.

Speaking with reporters on Friday, Clark called for improvements in officiating while also urging the conversation surrounding the incident to move forward. She acknowledged the difficult job officials have, but believes the WNBA needs to invest more resources into improving the product on the floor.

At the same time, Clark tried to be nuanced. She emphasized that she doesn’t want the controversy to overshadow the quality of basketball being played throughout the league.

The discussion stems from when Thomas received a Flagrant 2 foul after making contact with Clark’s throat with a balled fist during the second quarter. After reviewing the play, the WNBA suspended Thomas for one game, ruling the contact to be a non-basketball act.

Reflecting on the incident days later, Clark said she never believed there was much debate over the call: “First of all, I did think it was a flagrant foul,” Clark said, via Brian Haenchen of the Indianapolis Star. “Our reffing just needs to be better.

“It’s tough. Obviously, the refs are in a really difficult spot. It’s one of the hardest jobs in the world, in my opinion, to make calls.”

While Clark acknowledged the criticism officials constantly face, she believes the league must provide them with better support: “I think for us, I guess the league’s just got to do better protecting our players in that regard,” Clark added. “I don’t really think that it was up for debate. Obviously, it wasn’t called in real time. Go back and watch the clip. I think it’s pretty straightforward.”

Continuing, the Fever star also suggested improvements beyond simply making the correct call on the floor: “So, I think overall the league just has to do better, and we have to invest in those areas,” Clark explained. “Technology can get better. We can treat the referees a little bit better. Pay them like they’re full-time employees.”

Moreover, Clark also addressed the emotional toll that comes with constantly being at the center of the conversation: “I think a lot of people sometimes think I’m a robot,” Clark said. “I’m not a robot. I have emotions, I have feelings, and it can be really difficult to go through a lot of that. I’m 24 years old, trying to navigate a lot.”

Despite the criticism surrounding the incident, Clark stressed she does not condone harassment directed toward opponents, teammates or officials: “I’ve always stood up here and said before, harassment, hate, none of that is okay,” Clark delineated. “There should never be a question of character.”

Just as importantly, Clark believes the continued focus on last week’s play has done a disservice to the WNBA itself: “I felt bad for the players that were playing the games those days,” Clark elaborated. “I felt bad for my teammates. They played on Friday, and they dominated, and they played really well, and nobody wanted to talk about that.”

Additionally, Clark said she hopes everyone involved, from the players to the media and fans alike, can help shift the attention back toward the quality of basketball being played across the league.

“I think it’s all of our jobs to help refocus the narratives a lot of the times, and we can do better at that,” Clark said. “Let’s get back to a lot more smiling and positivity. I think our world could use a lot of that.”

Throughout the process, Fever head coach Stephanie White has had Clark’s back, also blasting the officiating, calling the missed foul “absolutely disrespectful” while questioning the consistency of how Clark is officiated compared to other players around the league.

While Caitlin Clark continues to advocate for better player protection, she made it equally clear that she wants the focus to return to what she believes matters most, the basketball itself. We’ll see if that’s the case when she’s back on the court.