Caitlin Clark debuted as an NBA analyst on NBC nearly a month ago, ahead of Knicks vs. Lakers. She did everything from beat Jamal Crawford at N-B-C (h-o-r-s-e) to assess how she would handle playing big games at Madison Square Garden. But, more memorable than anything Clark did or said, it was Reggie Miller’s comparing her to Payton Pritchard that drew most of the headlines.

The moment went viral in part due to Clark’s befuddled look as the Indiana legend spoke. With weeks to think about it, Miller refuses to back down on the thought. But he is willing to explain.

“The question from Maria [Taylor] to me was ‘Who does her game remind you of?’ It wasn’t a question of historically, or stature-wise, who is she compared to, ” Miller told Dan Patrick on Tuesday. “Because if that was the case, obviously, the WNBA, she has brought so much attention to and eyes like a Stephen Curry,”

“So if that was the question, then I probably should’ve said Stephen Curry. But I was going by game alone, like who does her game remind you of? And when I look at Payton Pritchard…. they’re very similar.”

Miller didn’t just double down while talking to Patrick. He believes real ball knowers who’ve seen Pritchard play understand what he was saying. Miller also believes that Pritchard’s 30 points and 8 assists against the Lakers in February took some heat off him.

If you know their games, the NBA legend is adamant that the comparison was apt and the common fan just caught up in name recognition.

“Now, he’s probably a better scorer once he gets into the paint, but I was talking about in terms, she loves to go left and that step back three — deep three. That’s Payton Pritchard,” he said. “Throw ahead, get the ball back, make quick moves, assists — to me — that was Payton Pritchard.”

Still, when given a chance by Patrick to run it back, Miller didn’t fully double down a third time.

“I’m going to say Payton Pritchard, Stephen Curry, Kyrie Irving, Isiah Thomas, Magic Johnson, Cade Cunningham, [Shai Gilgeous-Alexander]. She’s all of them,” he joked.

Notice he still said Pritchard first. Somewhere, out there, Clark’s listening to this interview. And she’s giving Miller yet another puzzled look. Because for Miller, Caitlin Clark is a ‘gateway drug’ to Payton Pritchard.