Caitlin Clark remains the unquestioned face of the WNBA entering her third season in the league. And the WNBA is leaning into it thanks to its new media rights deal.

The WNBA is entering Year 1 under its 11-year, $2.2 billion broadcast agreement with Disney, Amazon Prime and NBC Universal, among others, reached in 2024 that will exponentially broaden the league’s exposure across multiple networks and platforms. And the WNBA is making sure Clark and the Indiana Fever are front and center of it all.

The Fever released its 2026 broadcast schedule on Tuesday, with all 44 games slated to be either nationally televised or available via a national streaming service. This marks the first time a WNBA team will have all its regular-season games available nationally in the league’s 29-year history.

Check out the full slate of games below:

time to lock in 🔒



our full broadcast schedule has officially dropped‼️https://t.co/dNyEe7K4LI pic.twitter.com/r5Cvz0ozty — Indiana Fever (@IndianaFever) April 22, 2026

Clark and the Fever will be available on nine different television stations/networks, including ABC/ESPN, CBS/USA, NBC/Peacock, NBATV, and Amazon Prime, to name a few. Last year, when Clark missed 31 games due to injury, the Fever had 41 nationally-televised games.

Despite Clark spending much of her sophomore season on the bench, the Indiana Fever still ranked second in the WNBA in game attendance with an average of roughly16,560 fans per game, behind only the expansion Golden State Valkyries (18,000), according to Statista.com.

This year’s Fever schedule kicks off with an Opening Day matchup against the Dallas Wings, which will pit Clark, the 2024 No. 1 overall pick, against former UConn teammates Paige Bueckers and Azzi Fudd, the WNBA’s last two No. 1 draft picks. That game will tip off at 1 pm ET, May 9, and be televised on ABC.

Caitlin Clark makes reporters take group photo at Indiana Fever media day

Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark flipped the script on the media during the team’s media day Wednesday. This time, Clark made it fun by turning the camera on the assembled reporters in attendance for a group photo, and she used an “old-fashioned” digital camera no less.

Check out the hilarious scene below:

Caitlin Clark flips the script, asks to take a photo of more than 33 media members following her press conference on Fever media day pic.twitter.com/RAIZzJk2l3 — Scott Agness (@ScottAgness) April 22, 2026

With Clark fully healthy, the Fever is once again expected to feature one of the league’s top rosters in 2026. Thanks to the new WNBA’s collective bargaining agreement, Indiana was able to ink superstar Aliyah Boston to a four-year, $6.3 million contract extension, re-sign Kelsey Mitchell to a one-year, $1.4 million supermax deal, and bring back Sophie Cunningham and Lexie Hull as part of a loaded free-agent class. Last week, the Fever also selected former South Carolina guard Raven Johnson with the No. 10 overall pick in the 2026 WNBA Draft.

— On3’s Nick Kosko contributed to this report.