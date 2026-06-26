Caitlin Clark injury update: Stephanie White reveals grim outlook on Indiana Fever star's health status

Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark will miss at least one more game as she continues to battle a lingering back injury. Head coach Stephanie White confirmed Friday that Clark will not play Saturday against the Los Angeles Sparks.

She also acknowledged there is currently no timetable for her return. The update comes after Clark exited Wednesday night’s loss to the Phoenix Mercury midway through the third quarter and did not return.

While White said Clark is “doing alright,” the uncertainty surrounding her recovery raises concern as the Fever continue navigating the first half of the WNBA season: “She’s OK. She’s gonna be out on Saturday, but she’s doing alright,” White said Friday, via Chloe Peterson of the IndyStar.

When asked if the Fever had any indication of when Clark could return, White admitted the team is taking a cautious approach: “No indication (of how long she’ll be out),” White said. “Obviously, it’s a good time because we have all week next week. So, we’ll take this opportunity just to get her treatment, get her healthy, get her back on the floor and see what happens.”

Fortunately for Indiana, the schedule provides an opportunity to give Clark additional rest. Following Saturday’s game against Los Angeles, the Fever will not play again until July 5, allowing the former Iowa superstar more than a week to recover before potentially returning to game action.

Moreover, White made it clear the organization is prioritizing Clark’s long-term health over trying to rush her back onto the court: “It’s the same thing. Long-term health and wellness are the most important thing,” White added.

Ty Harris is expected to move into the starting lineup while Clark remains sidelined. Unfortunately, the former Iowa superstar has dealt with back discomfort for much of the 2026 campaign.

She missed Indiana’s May 20 contest against Portland after being ruled out shortly before tipoff with the same injury. Since then, she has appeared on every Fever injury report as probable because of her back, and the organization was later warned by the WNBA for improper injury reporting related to her status before that May game.

The latest setback comes only days after another controversial moment involving Clark drew national attention. During Wednesday’s game, Phoenix Mercury forward Alyssa Thomas was assessed a Flagrant 2 foul after making contact with Clark’s throat with a balled fist. Following a league review, the WNBA suspended Thomas for one game.

White expressed frustration afterward, criticizing the officiating and arguing Clark continues to receive inconsistent protection from officials.

“[The referees] are coming in here aware of what happened two nights ago, and that s— still happens,” White said after Wednesday’s game. “Absolutely disrespectful. We spent all offseason looking at officiating, and I still say the one thing that we keep asking for is consistency. [Clark] is not called the same way as everybody else is called. The fist in the throat is crazy. It’s crazy. It’s dangerous.”

Whether Clark’s current absence extends beyond next weekend remains to be seen. For now, the Fever will use the upcoming break in hopes their franchise star can finally put the lingering back injury behind her before returning for the second half of the season.

— On3’s Daniel Hager contributed to this article.