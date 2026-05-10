Saturday marked Morgan Wallen’s second night at Lucas Oil Stadium as his “Still The Problem” tour continued in Indianapolis. For his walkout, he brought out one of the biggest names in the city.

Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark joined Wallen for his walk onto the stage to get the concert underway. She met him in the hallway of Lucas Oil Stadium as they walked out toward the field and, as is tradition, Wallen’s hit song “Broadway Girls” played over the speakers.

Wallen has made his entrances memorable while out on tour. During his trip to Bryant-Denny Stadium last month, legendary Alabama coach Nick Saban joined him as he headed to the stage. However, on Friday, Wallen walked out solo as he began the first of two shows at Lucas Oil.

Caitlin Clark joins Morgan Wallen for his walkout on Night 2 — Indianapolis pic.twitter.com/nHsgUmQcM8 — Scott Agness (@ScottAgness) May 10, 2026

Of course, Clark isn’t the first big name to join Wallen for a concert in Indianapolis. In 2024, during his trip to Lucas Oil Stadium, he walked out with Pat McAfee and Tyrese Haliburton – which sent the crowd into a frenzy. A noted Tennessee fan, Wallen also entered a concert at Neyland Stadium with another Indianapolis legend, Peyton Manning.

Caitlin Clark makes return in Fever opener

Caitlin Clark’s appearance at Wallen’s concert came after she and the Indiana Fever got the 2026 WNBA season underway on Saturday. Indiana took on Paige Bueckers, No. 1 WNBA Draft pick Azzi Fudd and the Dallas Wings at Gainbridge Fieldhouse to start the year. The Fever came up short in a 107-104 loss the Wings put together a strong performance, fueled by 60 points at halftime.

Friday’s season opener marked Clark’s first game action since suffering an injury which cut her year short in 2025. She put up 20 points to go with five rebounds and seven assists. Afterward, the former Iowa admitted there were both nerves and a bit of rust, but she started to settle in as the game went along.

“I feel good,” Clark said, via ESPN’s Kareem Copeland. “Started off a little slow, I think just the anxiety of the first game, trying to work through that. But overall, I felt good, felt fast out there. Felt like I was literally a couple buckets away from putting together a really, really good game and helping us win.”

Indiana will now get ready to hit the road for its second game of the season on May 13. The Fever are set for a trip to Los Angeles to take on the Sparks.