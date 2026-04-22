Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark flipped the script on reporters during the team’s media day. Of course, Clark made it fun by having all reporters in attendance group together for a photo.

Clark didn’t even take it on her phone, she took the picture on a digital camera! In the year of 2026, digital cameras might be the new Instant Camera or Polaroid!

You can see the interaction below as Clark was all smiles. Why wouldn’t she be? She’s healthy, a new season is on the horizon and Indiana brought back some key players to play alongside her as they chase a championship.

Caitlin Clark flips the script, asks to take a photo of more than 33 media members following her press conference on Fever media day pic.twitter.com/RAIZzJk2l3 — Scott Agness (@ScottAgness) April 22, 2026

Clark will return to the WNBA after a sophomore season cut short by injuries. She was part of many Indiana Fever players who didn’t make it to the final game of the season — a Game 5 semifinals loss to the eventual champion Las Vegas Aces.

Her season ended much earlier than that game as her last game was played in July. Now, she’s healthy and ready for her third year.

Following four seasons in Indiana, Lexie Hull had a free agency decision to make this offseason — emphasis on had. Hull made her decision and she and Clark took to TikTok to “tell a friend to tell a friend” about her return.

According to ESPN’s Alex Philippou, Hull signed a multi-year deal to come back to Indiana. The restricted free agent was highly sought after and had several options, per Philippou. Still, in the end, the draw of keeping the Fever’s young core together won out.

For her part, Hull gets better every year since joining the team in 2022 as the sixth overall pick. She improved on her 2024 campaign, which saw her finish tied fifth in Sixth Player of the Year voting.

Hull averaged a career best in points (7.2) and rebounds (4.3) with a slight uptick in assists as well. She also improved even more with the lights brightest in the 2025 playoffs. In eight games, her scoring jumped to 10.3 points per game with five boards and two assists per contest.

Clark and the Fever also welcomed back three-point shooting specialist Sophie Cunningham. In addition to a career-best year beyond the arc, Cunningham provided veteran leadership and toughness to the squad in 2025. She’s back on a one-year deal.