Caitlin Clark opens up on WNBA's negotiations over revenue-sharing model, new CBA

The WNBA and the WNBPA are scheduled to hold an in-person meeting on Monday in New York that could help determine the future of the league. For Indiana Fever superstar Caitlin Clark and others, there’s a ton that hangs in the balance.

The players are looking to strike a new collective bargaining agreement with the 2026 season fast approaching. The main point of contention is how a new revenue-sharing system should work.

Caitlin Clark explained just how important the negotiations are for the league and the players. She did so while doing NBA studio work for NBC on Sunday night.

“Honestly I don’t think it’s just a big moment for the WNBA, I think all of women’s sports, I think this is one of the biggest moments we’ve ever had,” Caitlin Clark said. “So I feel very confident that we’re going to get something done, and that’s because we’re in this moment because of the product we’ve put on the floor. So we need to be able to continue to do that.”

The WNBPA opted out of the last CBA a little more than a year ago, but despite conversations with the WNBA, a new agreement has not yet been struck. That’s why Monday’s in-person meeting, the first such meeting in several weeks, is so important.

“I know everybody’s working really hard in this meeting tomorrow that’s super important, and I truly do believe we’re going to get something done here in the next couple weeks, but like you said, there’s a lot of boxes that we still need to check,” Caitlin Clark said. “We’ve added two new teams, there’s going to be more players than ever, and then we have to get into free agency, then have a normal draft, as well. There’s a lot of things left to do, but I do feel confident that both sides are going to reach a deal here soon.”

The stakes are clear. The future of the sport and how the players are paid remains up in the air.

But to get to this point, players like Caitlin Clark have helped elevate the game. Now they want to be reasonably compensated for doing so. The sport is enjoying new popularity, in large part thanks to players like Clark.

“I mean it’s incredible, and I remember my first WNBA game when I was a young girl,” Clark said. “I went to the Minnesota Lynx when they had their dynasty with Maya Moore and they were playing the Seattle Storm. Now, basically, any arena you go to it’s sold out.

“We’re adding two teams. We’re up to 14 now and then hopefully getting to 18 in the next couple years. So business is booming and that’s a really good thing, and we’ve just got to keep meeting the moment. The talent’s getting better and better, you see it at the college level coming into the professional game, too, so I feel very fortunate and hopefully have a long career ahead of me, as well.”