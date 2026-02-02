Caitlin Clark takes down Jamal Crawford in game of 'N-B-C' ahead of 'Basketball Night in America' Debut
Before Caitlin Clark made her debut on the NBC NBA pregame show Basketball Night in America, she took on former NBA star Jamal Crawford in the game of “N-B-C,” which is similar to the game of “H-O-R-S-E.” In the segment, Clark joined Crawford and NBC Sports broadcaster Zora Stephenson at a basketball court for the competition. Clark and Crawford played three games of “N-B-C,” and Clark won the last two after losing the first one.
Last week, NBC announced that Caitlin Clark would join NBC Sports as a special contributor. The WNBA star made her debut on Sunday, which was also the debut of Basketball Night in America. Clark joined the team of Maria Taylor, and NBA legends Carmelo Anthony, Vince Carter, and Tracy McGrady to discuss the Los Angeles Lakers vs. New York Knicks game.
Top 10
- 1New
Predicting AP Poll
Shakeup on deck for Top 25
- 2
Dick Vitale
Addresses Charles Bediako case
- 3Hot
Bracketology update
Field predictions shift
- 4
Lou Holtz update
Family provides latest
- 5Trending
Darian Mensah
1-on-1 with Miami transfer QB
Get the Daily On3 Newsletter in your inbox every morning
By clicking "Subscribe to Newsletter", I agree to On3's Privacy Notice, Terms, and use of my personal information described therein.
“I’m really excited to be part of the Basketball Night in America crew this season,” Clark said in a press release. “Carmelo, Vince, and Tracy are legends of the game, and Maria is a true professional. It will be really fun to join them a few times this season.”
“Caitlin is one of the most captivating players and dynamic scorers in basketball,” Sam Flood, Executive Producer, NBC Sports, said. “We’re excited to have Caitlin join Hall of Famers Melo, Vince, Tracy, and Reggie [Miller] in New York for the launch of Sunday Night Basketball.”
We’ll have more on this story shortly.