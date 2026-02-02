Before Caitlin Clark made her debut on the NBC NBA pregame show Basketball Night in America, she took on former NBA star Jamal Crawford in the game of “N-B-C,” which is similar to the game of “H-O-R-S-E.” In the segment, Clark joined Crawford and NBC Sports broadcaster Zora Stephenson at a basketball court for the competition. Clark and Crawford played three games of “N-B-C,” and Clark won the last two after losing the first one.

Last week, NBC announced that Caitlin Clark would join NBC Sports as a special contributor. The WNBA star made her debut on Sunday, which was also the debut of Basketball Night in America. Clark joined the team of Maria Taylor, and NBA legends Carmelo Anthony, Vince Carter, and Tracy McGrady to discuss the Los Angeles Lakers vs. New York Knicks game.

Caitlin Clark and Jamal Crawford went head to head in "N-B-C" pic.twitter.com/2PREHoxt9R — Clark Report (@CClarkReport) February 1, 2026

“I’m really excited to be part of the Basketball Night in America crew this season,” Clark said in a press release. “Carmelo, Vince, and Tracy are legends of the game, and Maria is a true professional. It will be really fun to join them a few times this season.”

“Caitlin is one of the most captivating players and dynamic scorers in basketball,” Sam Flood, Executive Producer, NBC Sports, said. “We’re excited to have Caitlin join Hall of Famers Melo, Vince, Tracy, and Reggie [Miller] in New York for the launch of Sunday Night Basketball.”

We’ll have more on this story shortly.