South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley and UConn‘s Geno Auriemma had a heated verbal exchange in the final seconds of the Gamecocks’ win over the Huskies in the Final Four. The two legendary coaches had to be separated by their respective staffs.

Auriemma headed to UConn’s tunnel after the altercation and didn’t participate in the postgame handshake line. Following the game, ESPN analyst Chiney Ogwumike weighed in the stunning turn of events.

“His behavior does not sit well with me. I actually find it quite problematic,” Ogwumike said. “He insinuated that South Carolina tore Sarah Strong’s jersey. It was more so self-inflicted. It was not the Gamecocks. Secondly, he called out Dawn Staley during his interview at the quarter. I’ve never seen a coach call out another coach when the other coach can’t hear them.

“Last but not least the way that he approached Dawn — normally in these circumstances, I understand emotions are flying through but she’s putting Dawn in a situation where she constantly has to take the high road. … He is one of the greatest we’ve ever seen of coaches, but I do not like the behavior I saw. I know it was a tough night but that shouldn’t happen.”

Crazy moment between Geno and Dawn. pic.twitter.com/CspinsnxDz — Kareem Copeland (@kareemcopeland) April 4, 2026

As Ogwumike mentioned, Auriemma’s outburst while shaking hands with Staley wasn’t his only head-turning moment of the night. In an interview with ESPN’s Holly Rowe ahead of the fourth quarter, the 12-time national champion exploded into a fiery rant.

“There were six fouls called that quarter, all of them against us,” Auriemma said. “And they’ve been beating the sh*t out of our guys down there the entire game. Now, I’m not making excuses because we haven’t been able to make a shot. But this is ridiculous.

“Their coach rants and raves on the sideline and calls the referees some names you don’t want to hear. Now, we get 6-0 and I’ve got a kid with a ripped jersey and they go, ‘I didn’t see it.’ Come on, man. This is for a national championship.”

Auriemma remained short when asked about the altercation during UConn’s postgame press conference. ESPN’s Andraya Carter believes Auriemma’s behavior was nothing short of shocking.

“It was all handled so poorly on Geno’s part, like actually shockingly so, because you never really see Geno act like that,’ Carter said. “… It almost feels like it was on purpose because the fact is his players got outplayed. The entire game, his players were outplayed. South Carolina’s players played better, but what are we talking about? Geno Auriemma versus Dawn Staley.”