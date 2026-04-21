College Softball Rankings: ESPN, USA Softball release updated Top 25 after Week 11

Another exciting week of college softball is in the books. Following all of the action during Week 11, ESPN and USA Softball have released their updated top 25 rankings with some significant movement.

Seven teams ranked entering the week lost their series over the weekend. With the regular season approaching its end, those series feel even more impactful than they have at any other point in the year.

There were some big-time series played over the weekend. No. 1 Oklahoma hosted No. 6 Arkansas, No. 11 Texas A&M hosted No. T14 Mississippi State, No. 13 Georgia hosted No. 5 Texas, No. 18 Oregon hosted No. 20 Washington, and No. 21 Oklahoma State hosted No. 16 Arizona.

After all of that and more, there are a lot of changes in ESPN/USA Softball’s latest rankings. Here’s the full top 25.

Previous Ranking: No. 1

Previous Week Record: 2-2 (2-1 in SEC)

Overall Record: 42-6 (15-3 in SEC)

Oklahoma’s week started in rivalry fashion, taking on No. 21 Oklahoma State on Wednesday. The Sooners fell short in the midweek battle, losing 6-4. They then hosted No. 6 Arkansas and had better fortunes. Oklahoma won 8-7 in Friday’s opener before losing 3-2 on Saturday. In the rubber game on Sunday, the Sooners won 11-1 to win the series.

© Gary CosbyJr.-Tuscaloosa News / USA TODAY NETWORK

Previous Ranking: No. 2

Previous Week Record: 3-1 (3-0 in SEC)

Overall Record: 42-4 (15-3 in SEC)

Alabama was on the road at Samford on Tuesday to start the week, and fell 3-2. The Crimson Tide bounced back over the weekend, though, hosting Kentucky. Alabama won 9-0 in Friday’s opener before clinching the series with a 5-4 win on Saturday. In the finale, it won 4-0 to clinch the series.

Previous Ranking: No. 4 (+1)

Previous Week Record: 3-0 (3-0 in Big Ten)

Overall Record: 36-6 (17-1 in Big Ten)

Nebraska has been rolling all year, especially since the start of Big Ten play. The Cornhuskers were at Minnesota this weekend, dominating in a series sweep. They won 4-0 on Friday, 17-2 on Saturday and 11-2 on Sunday to finish a perfect week, improving to 17-1 in Big Ten play.

Previous Ranking: No. 5 (+1)

Previous Week Record: 2-1 (2-1 in SEC)

Overall Record: 25-7 (12-6 in SEC)

Texas was on the road this weekend, taking on No. 13 Georgia. The Longhorns started the series on Saturday, winning 7-5 to open the weekend. They then lost 4-2 on Sunday, setting up a rubber game on Monday to determine the series. In the finale, Texas won 6-3 to clinch the series and avoid a drop in the ESPN/USA Softball rankings.

May 29, 2025; Oklahoma City, OK, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders head coach Gerry Glasco looks on in the fifth inning against the Ole Miss Rebels during the NCAA Softball Women’s College World Series at Devon Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Rojo-Imagn Images

Previous Ranking: No. 3 (-2)

Previous Week Record: 2-1

Overall Record: 42-4 (16-2 in Big 12)

Texas Tech was off over the weekend, but it still had three games this week. The Red Raiders started off with a pair of wins, 17-7 at Utah State on Monday and 10-0 at UTSA on Tuesday. They then battled Texas State on Wednesday, but fell 3-0 in their final game of the week. Still, the Red Raiders are 42-4 on the year but fall two spots in the ESPN/USA Softball top 25 rankings.

Previous Ranking: No. 6

Previous Week Record: 1-2 (1-2 in SEC)

Overall Record: 36-8 (11-7 in SEC)

Arkansas was on the road this week, taking on No. 1 Oklahoma in a massive SEC series. The Razorbacks split the first two games, losing a tight 8-7 game in Friday’s opener before winning 3-2 on Saturday to even the series. In the rubber game on Sunday, Arkansas fell 11-1 to drop the series, but it doesn’t result in a fall in this week’s rankings.

Previous Ranking: No. 8 (+1)

Previous Week Record: 4-0

Overall Record: 41-5 (16-2 in Big Ten)

UCLA continues to solidify itself as a top ten team in the ESPN/USA Softball top 25 rankings. The Bruins are coming off of a 4-0 week, starting with 13-6 and 27-9 wins against Cal Baptist and Long Beach State on Tuesday and Wednesday. They then hosted California for a pair of games on Saturday, winning 13-5 and 9-1 to improve their winning streak to 12 games.

© BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Previous Ranking: No. 7 (-1)

Previous Week Record: 3-1 (2-1 in SEC)

Overall Record: 44-6 (17-5 in SEC)

Florida had a four-game homestand this week, starting on Wednesday in a 9-6 win against Florida Gulf Coast. The Gators then hosted Auburn and won Friday’s opener 9-1 to start the weekend. They lost 4-0 on Saturday to set up a rubber game in the finale on Sunday, which Florida won 7-1 to take the series.

Previous Ranking: No. 9

Previous Week Record: 0-1

Overall Record: 37-7 (12-6 in SEC)

Tennessee was off over the weekend, playing just one game in total this week. The Volunteers were on the road at No. T14 Duke on Wednesday, and fell 6-3 in their lone action of Week 11. Still, Tennessee sits at 37-7 on the season and 12-6 in the SEC.

Previous Ranking: No. 11 (+1)

Previous Week Record: 4-0 (3-0 in SEC)

Overall Record: 34-12 (14-4 in SEC)

Texas A&M was on the road at Baylor on Wednesday, winning 10-3 to kick off the week. They then hosted No. T14 Mississippi State over the weekend. The Aggies had a strong showing, picking up three tight wins to finish the sweep. They won 3-1 on Friday, 4-0 on Saturday and 10-9 on Sunday to improve to 14-4 in SEC play.

ESPN/USA Softball Rankings: 11-25

© Randy Sartin/Special To The News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK

11. Georgia (+2)

12. Duke (+2)

13. Florida State (-1)

14. Oregon (+4)

15. LSU (+2)

16. Virginia Tech (-6)

17. Oklahoma State (+4)

18. Stanford (+1)

19. Mississippi State (-5)

20. Arizona (-4)

21. UCF (+1)

22. Washington (-2)

23. Clemson (NR)

24. South Carolina (+1)

25. Louisville (NR)

Dropped out of ESPN/USA Softball Top 25 Rankings: Grand Canyon (prev. No. 24), Virginia (prev. No. 23)

Others receiving votes: Grand Canyon (23), Arizona State (19), Virginia (9), Marshall (4), Saint Mary’s (4), Southeastern Louisiana (3), Georgia Tech (1)