College Softball Rankings: ESPN, USA Softball shake up top ten in post-Week 8 Top 25

Another great week of college softball is in the books. The weekend was full of Top 25 matchups, leading to a ton of changes in ESPN/USA Softball’s latest Top 25 rankings.

The weekend brought us six matchups between two ranked teams. No. 1 Texas hosted No. 15 Texas A&M, No. 6 Nebraska hosted No. 8 UCLA, No. 9 Arkansas hosted No. 5 Florida, No. 14 Mississippi State hosted No. 24 South Carolina, No. 19 Duke hosted No. 22 Stanford, and No. 20 LSU hosted No. 3 Oklahoma.

Starting in the top five and spanning all the way down to the end of the Top 25, there’s movement throughout this week’s softball rankings. Here’s how ESPN and USA Softball have changed up their Top 25 after Week 8.

Previous Ranking: No. 1

Weekly Record: 3-1 (2-1 in SEC)

Overall Record: 31-2 (8-1 in SEC)

Texas kicked off its week with a 3-2 win at Texas State on Wednesday, and then hosted No. 15 Texas A&M for an SEC series over the weekend. The Longhorns won a pair of one-run games, 9-8 on Friday and 3-2 on Saturday, to clinch the series. In the finale, they fell 9-7 to just miss out on the sweep. They remain at No. 1 in this week’s ESPN/USA Softball rankings.

May 29, 2025; Oklahoma City, OK, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders head coach Gerry Glasco looks on in the fifth inning against the Ole Miss Rebels during the NCAA Softball Women’s College World Series at Devon Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Rojo-Imagn Images

Previous Ranking: No. 2

Weekly Record: 4-0 (3-0 in Big 12)

Overall Record: 24-2 (11-1 in Big 12)

After a 12-0 victory at Tarleton State on Tuesday, Texas Tech continued Big 12 play over the weekend at home against Iowa State. The Red Raiders have continued to roll and picked up a series sweep. They won 9-1 on Friday, 10-2 on Saturday and 17-6 on Sunday to improve to an impressive 11-1 in conference play. All three games came via the run-rule.

Previous Ranking: No. 3

Weekly Record: 2-1 (2-1 in SEC)

Overall Record: 34-3 (8-1 in SEC)

Oklahoma was back on the road this weekend, taking on No. 20 LSU in Baton Rouge. After winning 3-2 in extra innings in Friday’s opener, the Sooners fell 3-1 on Saturday. That set up a rubber game on Sunday, where Oklahoma won 8-4 to clinch the series. The Sooners have lost just three games this year, and are 8-1 in SEC play.

Previous Ranking: No. 6 (+2)

Weekly Record: 2-1 (2-1 in Big Ten)

Overall Record: 26-6 (8-1 in Big Ten)

Nebraska and No. 8 UCLA played in one of the top series of the weekend, and it came down to the end. They split the first two games, with Nebraska winning 4-1 in Friday’s opener and UCLA winning 6-5 on Saturday. In the finale, the Cornhuskers won 8-4 to secure the series victory.

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Previous Ranking: No. 7 (+2)

Weekly Record: 4-0

Overall Record: 33-2 (7-2 in SEC)

Alabama played a pair of midweek games on Wednesday, winning both with a 10-3 victory over Jacksonville State and a 12-0 win over UNA. The Tide then played North Dakota State over the weekend, playing just two games. They won 8-1 on Friday and 13-0 on Saturday, improving to 33-2 on the season.

Previous Ranking: No. 9 (+3)

Weekly Record: 3-1 (2-1 in SEC)

Overall Record: 30-5 (5-4 in SEC)

Arkansas is on the rise in this week’s ESPN/USA Softball rankings. The Razorbacks beat Central Arkansas 11-2 on Tuesday before taking the series against No. 5 Florida over the weekend. They won 6-2 on Friday and 6-4 on Sunday, working around a 12-6 loss on Saturday to clinch the series win.

Previous Ranking: No. 5 (-2)

Weekly Record: 2-2 (1-2 in SEC)

Overall Record: 33-4 (9-3 in SEC)

Florida started its week by beating Stetson 3-2 on Wednesday, and they then traveled to No. 9 Arkansas over the weekend. The two teams split the opening two games of the series, with Florida losing 6-2 on Friday and winning 12-6 on Saturday. In the rubber game, the Gators fell 6-4 to lose the series.

Photo by Eakin Howard | Getty Images

Previous Ranking: No. 4 (-4)

Weekly Record: 2-2 (1-2 in SEC)

Overall Record: 30-5 (7-5 in SEC)

After falling out of the top spot in ESPN/USA Softball’s rankings, Tennessee is dropping again. The Vols are coming off a 2-2 week that started with an 8-0 win against Tennessee Tech on Tuesday and ended with a series loss at home vs. Ole Miss over the weekend. The Volunteers fell 2-1 on both Friday and Saturday before salvaging the finale on Sunday, 4-3.

Previous Ranking: No. 8 (-1)

Weekly Record: 2-2 (1-2 in Big Ten)

Overall Record: 29-5 (10-2 in Big Ten)

UCLA entered the weekend undefeated in Big Ten play, but that changed this weekend at No. 6 Nebraska. The Bruins lost 4-1 on Friday before winning 6-5 on Saturday to even the series, but fell 8-4 in the series finale on Sunday. UCLA is still 29-5 overall and 10-2 in the Big Ten, and holds onto a spot in the Top 10 of ESPN/USA Softball’s tTp 25 rankings.

Previous Ranking: No. 10

Weekly Record: 4-0 (3-0 in ACC)

Overall Record: 32-4 (9-0 in ACC)

After an 8-0 win against North Florida on Tuesday, Florida State hit the road for a trip to Clemson over the weekend. The Seminoles earned a clean sweep, winning 4-1 on Friday, 4-2 on Saturday and 7-3 on Sunday to end a spotless week. Now, FSU is moving up in ESPN/USA Softball’s rankings.

ESPN, USA Softball Top 25 Rankings: 11-25

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11. Georgia

12. Virginia Tech

13. Arizona

14. Washington (+2)

15. Texas A&M

16. Mississippi State (-2)

17. Virginia (+1)

18. Oregon (-1)

19. Duke

20. LSU

21. Oklahoma State

22. Grand Canyon (+1)

23. Arizona State (+2)

24. Stanford (-2)

25. UCF (NR)

Dropped out of ESPN, USA Softball Top 25 rankings: South Carolina (prev. No. 24)

Others receiving votes: South Carolina (31), Louisville (18), Clemson (17), Boston U (5), Belmont (4), Ole Miss (4), Indiana (2), Jacksonville State (1), Missouri (1)