College Softball Rankings: New No. 1 headlines changes to ESPN, USA Softball Top 25 after Week 7

Believe it or not, we’re already seven weeks through college softball’s regular season. After Week 7, we have a new No. 1 team atop the ESPN/USA Softball top 25 rankings.

Four teams ranked in last week’s top 25 lost their series over this past weekend. So in addition to a new team at the top, we see plenty of movement throughout the rankings this week.

The action around the country is still just heating up. Another exciting week awaits in Week 8, but for now, here’s how ESPN and USA Softball have changed up their top 25 rankings.

Previous Ranking: No. 2 (+1)

Previous Week Record: 2-0

Overall Record: 28-1 (6-0 in SEC)

To say Texas is on a roll right now would be an understatement. They played Baylor this weekend, winning 10-2 on Friday at home before winning 11-0 on Saturday on the road. Those were the only two games played by the Longhorns this week. They’re currently on a 26-game winning streak, which is an active program record. They’re now you’re new No. 1 in this week’s ESPN/USA Softball rankings.

May 29, 2025; Oklahoma City, OK, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders head coach Gerry Glasco looks on in the fifth inning against the Ole Miss Rebels during the NCAA Softball Women’s College World Series at Devon Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Rojo-Imagn Images

Previous Ranking: No. 3 (+1)

Previous Week Record: 3-0 (3-0 in Big 12)

Overall Record: 30-2 (8-1 in Big 12)

It was supposed to be a five-game road week in the state of Florida for Texas Tech, but their midweek games against Stetson and No. 10 Florida State were canceled. They faced off at No. 25 UCF over the weekend, earning their way to a sweep behind 4-3, 9-0 and 7-2 wins from Friday through Sunday.

Previous Ranking: No. 4 (+1)

Previous Week Record: 4-0 (3-0 in SEC)

Overall Record: 32-2 (6-0 in SEC)

Oklahoma was on the road all week, starting with a blowout 15-0 win at Memphis on Wednesday. They then took a trip to Ole Miss, winning 10-0 on Saturday and 14-2 on Sunday to clinch the series. The weekend was finished on Monday with a 5-2 victoryt o complete the sweep.

Previous Ranking: No. 1 (-3)

Previous Week Record: 1-2 (1-2 in SEC)

Overall Record: 28-3 (6-3 in SEC)

Tennessee has sat in the No. 1 spot for weeks, but now they’re dropping out of it. The Volunteers were on the road this past weekend at No. 8 Florida, and lost the series despite winning Friday’s opener 2-1. Tennessee fell 5-2 on Saturday and 3-2 to lose the series, and their spot atop the rankings.

© BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Previous Ranking: No. 8 (+3)

Previous Week Record: 2-1 (2-1 in SEC)

Overall Record: 31-2 (8-1 in SEC)

Florida dropped its series opener at home against No. 1 Tennessee on Friday, losing 2-1. The Gators responded the rest of the weekend with a pair of tight wins to take the series. They won 5-2 on Saturday to even it up and 3-2 on Sunday to clinch the weekend. Knocking off No. 1 will move Florida up in this week’s ESPN/USA Softball rankings.

Previous Ranking: No. 5 (-1)

Previous Week Record: 3-0 (3-0 in Big Ten)

Overall Record: 24-5 (6-0 in Big Ten)

Nebraska continued Big Ten play over the weekend, on the road at Michigan State. The Cornhuskers cruised to a series sweep, winning 2-0 on Friday, 13-0 on Saturday and 4-1 on Sunday. They’re still perfect in the Big Ten at 6-0, keeping them in the top five in ESPN/USA Softball’s top 25 rankings.

Previous Ranking: No. 6 (-1)

Previous Week Record: 3-1 (2-1 in SEC)

Overall Record: 29-2 (7-2 in SEC)

After a 4-1 win against ULM last Tuesday, Alabama hit the road for a trip to Missouri to continue its SEC schedule. The Crimson Tide won Friday’s opener 2-1, but lost 5-2 on Saturday. That set up a rubber game on Sunday with the series on the line, and Alabama won 4-3 to clinch the series.

SARAH PHIPPS/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK

Previous Ranking: No. 7 (-1)

Previous Week Record: 3-0 (3-0 in Big Ten)

Overall Record: 28-3 (9-0 in Big Ten)

UCLA began its week on Saturday on the road at Rutgers, and it was a dominant weekend from start to finish. The Bruins won 16-5 on Saturday, 13-3 on Sunday and 17-6 on Monday to finish the sweep, outscoring Rutgers 46-14 on the weekend. UCLA remains unbeaten in Big Ten play, and is solidified as a top ten team.

Previous Ranking: No. 9

Previous Week Record: 4-0

Overall Record: 27-4 (3-3 in SEC)

It was a week off from SEC action for Arkansas, but they still enjoyed a strong showing. After a 10-2 win against Central Arkansas on last Tuesday, the Razorbacks swept UConn behind 12-4, 10-2 and 9-4 wins from Friday through Sunday.

Previous Ranking: No. 10

Previous Week Record: 3-0 (3-0 in ACC)

Overall Record: 28-4 (6-0 in ACC)

Florida State’s midweek game against No. 2 Texas Tech was canceled on Wednesday, and they instead began the week hosting California on Friday. The Seminoles won 12-2 in the opener and then 9-0 on Saturday and 9-1 on Sunday to finish the sweep, improving to a perfect 6-0 in ACC play.

ESPN/USA Softball Top 25 Rankings: 11-25

© Randy Sartin/Special To The News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK

11. Georgia (+2)

12. Virginia Tech (+2)

13. Arizona (-2)

14. Mississippi State (-2)

15. Texas A&M

16. Washington (+1)

17. Oregon (-1)

18. Virginia

19. Duke (+1)

20. LSU (-1)

21. Oklahoma State

22. Stanford (+1)

23. Grand Canyon (-1)

24. South Carolina

25. Arizona State (NR)

Dropped Out of ESPN/USA Softball Top 25 Rankings: UCF (prev. No. 25)

Others receiving votes: Clemson (34), UCF (24), Utah (19), Baylor (15), Indiana (9), Belmont (7), Boston U (6), Auburn (3), Louisville (2), Jacksonville State (1), Purdue (1)