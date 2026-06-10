Columbia announces addition of women's wrestling program in 2027-28

Columbia announced the addition of a women’s wrestling program in 2027-28, according to a release from the university. Emma Randall was appointed as the program’s first head coach.

“I’m deeply grateful to Columbia’s leadership and alumni for their vision and commitment to women’s wrestling,” Randall said. “This moment is incredibly meaningful. It was built through years of belief, consistency and community.

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“I want to acknowledge the student-athletes who helped lay the foundation to get us here and feel honored for the opportunity to continue leading this team into its next chapter. We’re excited to be a program that develops exceptional wrestlers, students and leaders while pursuing excellence at the highest levels of the sport.”

Randall has served as the women’s freestyle head coach of the New York City Regional Training Center since 2021. She’s also led the Columbia Women’s Wrestling Club, which annually had 25+ athletes and Randall helped 34 wrestlers gain admission into the prestigious university.

Columbia athletic director Peter Pilling also released a statement on the addition of the program. It comes on the heels of a historic year for the men’s wrestling program, led by Donny Pritzlaff, which had an Ivy League regular season title an an All-American in Cesar Alvan, who took 3rd at 165 pounds.

“Women’s wrestling has experienced tremendous growth at both the national and collegiate levels, and Columbia is proud to take this important step by becoming the first Ivy League institution to offer the sport at the varsity level,” Pilling said. “Elevating our existing club team to varsity status reflects both the momentum of the sport and Columbia’s commitment to providing opportunities for elite student-athletes to compete at the highest level.”

Columbia latest addition to Division 1 women’s wrestling

According to the release, a $10 million endowment has been established to support the program’s long-term financial and operational needs. It’s a massive investment into the school’s 32nd varsity program.

Columbia will compete in Levien Gymnasium just like the men’s program, joining one of the nation’s premier wrestling traditions. Columbia’s varsity men’s wrestling team, established in 1903, is the oldest collegiate wrestling program in the country and is coming off its first Ivy League Championship since 1982, along with the highest NCAA Championship finish in program history after placing 17th nationally this past season.

There’s been a lot of history making for NCAA women’s wrestling, which just became a championship sanctioned sport in 2025-26 by the organization. Now, more Division 1 programs are on the way, in addition to Columbia. Iowa State, led by new head coach Ali St. John, is also set to debut in 2027-28.