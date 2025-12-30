Longtime UCLA women’s basketball coach Cori Close made headlines Sunday when she publicly blasted the media coverage — or general lackthereof — of her fourth-ranked Bruins following their 82-75 road win over No. 19 Ohio State to improve to 12-1 on the season. In a phone conversation with LA Times reporter Benjamin Royer, Close bemoaned the fact that there were no media present when the two Top 20-ranked Big Ten teams faced off Sunday in Columbus, Ohio.

“Honestly, if I’m being really blunt with you, the energy in the building was great, but having no media here at all from either team or either — no AP, no nothing, doesn’t say a lot,” Close told Royer by phone after the game. ““We’re the only double-ranked game out today; the only one in the country, and we had no media day today. No media here. You’re the only one that’s asked to talk to me.”

Close then doubled-down on her criticism of the current media environment around women’s sports on Tuesday, calling out the double-standard that often occurs when media organizations are dedicating time and resources to men’s sports compared to their female counterparts.

“I have never been shy about my desire to grow the game and to tell the stories of the great women in it. I know that traditional media has changed quite a bit, I just can’t remember a time in my 15 years as a head coach that we had a double-ranked game that had zero press (coverage) and wanted zero quotes from the away team,” Close said Tuesday according to Front Office Sports‘ Margaret Fleming. “On top of it, we’re the No. 4 team in the country. … I’m not just talking about people in the building, I’m talking about our publications back home and anyone who wants to tell the story of our game, when I know some of these outlets cover every men’s road game in person, you know.

“I’m just asking for proportionate growth and coverage with the growth of our game, and I am happy to support non-traditional media that wants to tell the stories of our players in appropriate ways.”

UCLA has been one of the most consistent women’s basketball programs in the sport this season, rolling off six consecutive wins — including ranked victories over No. 14 Tennessee and the 19th-ranked Buckeyes — after dropping a 76-65 contest against No. 2 Texas on Nov. 26 in the Players Era Championship game from Las Vegas.

— On3’s Thomas Goldkamp contributed to this report.