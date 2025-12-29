One of the biggest women’s basketball games of the day — and of the first half of the season — concluded with an expression of dismay from one of the coaches involved. UCLA head coach Cori Close was not happy with the lack of in-person media coverage following the game.

The LA Times’ Benjamin Royer shared an exchange he had with Close while speaking on the phone following the game. No. 4 UCLA topped No. 19 Ohio State 82-75 to improve to 12-1 on the season.

After the fact, apparently no media met with Cori Close in person. That’s fairly atypical following a game between two ranked teams.

“Honestly, if I’m being really blunt with you, the energy in the building was great, but having no media here at all from either team or either — no AP, no nothing, doesn’t say a lot,” Cori Close told Royer. “We’re the only double-ranked game out today; the only one in the country, and we had no media day today. No media here. You’re the only one that’s asked to talk to me. And credit to you, but I don’t mind if you print that either.

“Like for the only game that had two ranked opponents to not have more coverage over this particular game — disappointing, honestly.”

It’s worth noting that the Associated Press reportedly had a freelancer covering the game. The AP’s Beth Harris noted that, saying she couldn’t speak to that freelancer’s whereabouts after the game ended.

Royer also clarified his role in producing the quotes from Cori Close, which immediately began circulating on social media in women’s basketball circles (and beyond). He conducted a remote interview with Close.

“I interviewed Coach Close after the game on the phone from LA,” Royer wrote. “I watched the game from home and was not in Columbus, Ohio.”

As for UCLA, it continued its recent hot streak following a loss to then-No. 4 Texas. Since that loss on Nov. 26, the Bruins have reeled off six straight wins.

The winning streak includes a 99-77 blowout over then-No. 14 Tennessee. It also includes today’s win over ranked Ohio State, which produced the postgame revelation by Cori Close.