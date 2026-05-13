Cori Close, UCLA ink new contract making her one of highest-paid coaches in women's basketball

UCLA women’s basketball coach Cori Close has agreed to a new deal with the program, one that will make her one of the highest-paid coaches in the sport. Her contract will now run through the 2029-30 season.

According to a report from the California Post, Close’s new deal will average roughly $2 million a year in total compensation. It comes on the heels of a national championship.

The new contract for Close will put her among the 10 highest-paid coaches in the sport in terms of average annual compensation. She has been locked in for the next four years.

“I am so grateful to Chancellor Frenk and Martin Jarmond for the opportunity to continue teaching and mentoring the young women who choose UCLA,” Close said in a press release. “I love being here in Westwood, and I am so excited for what the future holds.

“I would also like to say thank you to our coaches, student-athletes, support staff, alumni, fans and donors for their belief in our UNCOMMON mission. We would not be where we are today without their support and their commitment to our values. It fills me with such joy to share this with our village, and I hope we can continue to make our Bruin faithful proud.”

UCLA, having won the national title this season, is now coming off back-to-back Final Four appearances. Close has a 358-144 overall record in 15 seasons and is the only head coach in the program’s history to top the 300-win mark.

UCLA has made 10 NCAA Tournament appearances under Close’s watch, slowly building into a national powerhouse. The 2025-26 season saw a program-best 31-game winning streak, including an undefeated 18-0 run through the Big Ten slate.

“We are extremely proud of what Cori has accomplished in leading our young women,” UCLA athletics director Martin Jarmond said. “Winning a national championship is a tremendous achievement, but what truly stands out with Cori is the character, leadership and daily commitment she and her staff bring to help developing her players into the best versions of themselves. We are very fortunate to have Cori leading this program, and we couldn’t be more excited about the future of this team.”