The Dallas Wings fell to 1-2 on the season Thursday night following their 90-86 loss to the Minnesota Lynx. Postgame, head coach Jose Fernandez called his team out for their selfishness in a NSFW rant.

Dallas took a 74-68 lead with 8:46 remaining in the fourth quarter, but was outscored 22-12 down the stretch. In that span, the Wings recorded just two assists. The Lynx, meanwhile, recorded six assists. Better ball movement down the stretch, also thanks to the stellar play of sensational rookie Olivia Miles, helped lift Minnesota to a 2-1 record.

The lack of assists down the stretch led to Fernandez’s angry post-game rant. He is in his first season with the Dallas Wings. He had previously coached at USF from 2000-2025, before finally making the lead to professional basketball this season.

Jose Fernandez said he told the team there’s selfishness in the locker room. Fernandez told them to not get upset about minutes played and lack of shots.



“Really good teams don’t give a shit about that. You know what they give a shit about? They give a shit about winning.” pic.twitter.com/zqSqDLTwFo — Landon Thomas (@sixfivelando) May 15, 2026

“It’s real talk and it’s accountability. That’s what I told them,” Fernandez said. “There’s selfishness in this locker room. There is. You’ve got to look in the mirror and be held accountable for how you played. Don’t get upset if you think you should have played more, or you didn’t play enough, or you didn’t get the shots you think you should have gotten. Really good teams don’t give a s**t about that. You know what I give a s**t about? Winning, because that’s what matters.”

Dallas Wings have selected No. 1 overall in back-to-back WNBA Drafts

Under Fernandez, the Dallas Wings are desperately seeking a return to relevancy. Since being rebranded from the Tulsa Shock to the Dallas Wings in 2016, Dallas has made the postseason just five times. Four of these five appearances resulted in First Round exits, while they made a run to the WNBA Semifinals in 2023. The two seasons since making the run to the Semifinals have been extremely disappointing, as the Wings posted a 19-65 record in that span.

Back-to-back horrific seasons garnered Dallas back-to-back No. 1 overall picks, which they used to select UConn stars Paige Bueckers and Azzi Fudd. Bueckers enjoyed a strong freshman campaign in 2025, as she was named WNBA Rookie of the Year and was selected to the All-WNBA Second Team. She’s off to a hot start in 2026, averaging 20.7 points and 5.0 assists.

Through three games, Fudd has struggled a bit. In 18.5 minutes per game, the guard is averaging just 5.5 points and no assists. If Dallas is going to take the leap as a contender, Fernandez and the Wings will need more unselfish play from Fudd and others as the season truly gets rolling.