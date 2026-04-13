One of the most decorated players in recent women’s college basketball history is officially headed to the next level. Azzi Fudd was selected in the 2026 WNBA Draft by the Dallas Wings.

After a standout career with UConn women’s basketball, Fudd will enter the professional ranks as one of the premier shooters in the class, bringing a polished offensive game and championship pedigree with her. While her final NCAA Tournament run had its ups and downs, her overall résumé and skill set made her a highly coveted prospect.

Fudd was the Most Outstanding Player of the 2025 Final Four and played a key role in helping UConn capture a national championship. However, her 2026 NCAA Tournament performance was more inconsistent.

Following a 34-point outburst in the second round, which included eight made three-pointers, Fudd scored just 31 total points across her final three games, shooting 12-of-39 (30.8%) during that stretch. She finished with eight points on 3-of-15 shooting in a national semifinal loss to South Carolina.

Even so, Fudd’s long-range shooting remains elite. She knocked down 42.2% of her three-point attempts over her college career, showcasing a quick release and advanced footwork that should translate immediately to the WNBA level. Combined with her defensive ability, she projects as a plug-and-play contributor.

Her senior season in 2025-26 was the best of her career. Starting all 39 games, Fudd averaged 17.7 points per game while posting career highs across the board, including shooting splits of 48.9% from the field, 45.5% from three-point range and 95.5% from the free throw line. She totaled 673 points, along with 100 rebounds, 117 assists, 97 steals and 18 blocks.

Fudd’s accolades speak for themselves. She earned 2026 All-America honors from the WBCA, AP and USBWA, was named BIG East Scholar-Athlete of the Year, and earned unanimous First Team All-BIG East recognition. She also landed on the BIG East All-Tournament Team and NCAA Fort Worth All-Region Team.

By the time her career ended, Fudd ranked among the best in UConn history. She finished No. 5 in career three-pointers made (292), No. 7 in three-point percentage (42.2%), and No. 1 in free throw percentage (92.5%). The former No. 1 overall recruit in the 2021 class out of St. John’s College High School, Fudd entered college with sky-high expectations and ultimately delivered.

“To be drafted would be a dream come true,” Fudd told SELF magazine. “If you draft me, you get a really good shooter. You’re gonna get someone who can score at all three levels. You’re gonna get a really great defender. I’m taking pride in that.”

Her teammate Kamorea Arnold offered a simpler evaluation: “The proof is in the pudding, honestly,” Arnold added. “Azzi is an all-around player, a great player. She gets it on both ends of the floor. She’s just the type of player that you want in your program.”

Now, she’ll look to prove it all over again at the next level. Time will tell if she can reach similar heights moving forward.