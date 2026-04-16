On Monday, the Dallas Wings selected former UConn guard Azzi Fudd with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 WNBA Draft. The Wings also had the first overall pick last year, and they used it to draft Paige Bueckers, who went onto win the WNBA’s Rookie of the Year Award.

Fudd and Bueckers not only boast chemistry on the court from their days at UConn, but off the court as well. In fact, last July, Bueckers revealed that she was dating Fudd. She didn’t specify how long they’d been in a relationship.

Naturally, this dynamic drew no shortage of attention on draft night when the Wings reunited the pair. Nonetheless, the Wings seemingly aren’t open to publicly discussing the former Huskies’ relationship. When a reporter asked Fudd about her relationship with Bueckers, a member of the Wings’ staff shut down the question.

“I understand why you have to ask that question, but we’re going to respectfully decline from commenting on our players’ personal lives,” the Wings staffer said.

A reporter asked Azzi Fudd about her relationship with Paige Bueckers, but the Wings' media team said they won't be commenting on their players' personal lives. pic.twitter.com/iH3enGfoVE — The Sporting News (@sportingnews) April 16, 2026

Relationship aside, Bueckers and Fudd could be one of the most dangerous backcourt duos in the WNBA. Bueckers averaged 19.2 points, 3.9 rebounds and 5.4 assists per game last season, while shooting 47.7% from the field and 33.1% from beyond the arc.

Along with winning WNBA Rookie of the Year, Bueckers earned All-Star honors and was a member of the WNBA All-Second Team. After averaging 14.7 points per outing en route to a national championship game appearance this past season, Fudd is ready to achieve her own success at the next level.

“I was super grateful,” Fudd said of being the No. 1 overall pick during an appearance on Good Morning America. “It’s been something I’ve been dreaming about since I was younger. So to live out that dream and have that come to life, it was amazing.

“… [Paige and I] know how to win together and know how to play together, so I’m super excited to get another chance to play with her and play with the other women on the team. It’s going to be incredible, I’m so excited.”

Dallas Wings fans won’t have to wait long to see Azzi Fudd and Paige Bueckers take the court together. On April 30, the Wings will square off against the Indiana Fever in their preseason opener.