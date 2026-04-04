Dawn Staley isn’t interested in extending the conversation. Following a heated postgame exchange with UConn head coach Geno Auriemma after South Carolina’s Final Four win, Staley made her stance clear when asked if the two had spoken since the incident.

“For me, no distractions at this time,” Staley said, via Front Office Sports. As you can see, the message was direct and telling to the college basketball world.

In the immediate aftermath of Friday night’s matchup, emotions spilled over as Auriemma confronted Staley, accusing her of not shaking his hand before the game, a claim that video evidence quickly disproved. The interaction escalated into a brief but tense exchange before both sides were separated.

By Saturday, Auriemma issued a public apology.

“There’s no excuse for how I handled the end of the game vs. South Carolina,” he said. “It’s unlike what I do and what our standard is here at Connecticut.”

He went on to acknowledge the bigger picture, and what should have been the focus all along: “The story should be how well South Carolina played, and I don’t want my actions to detract from that,” the Huskies coach added.

That performance, in fact, was historic. South Carolina snapped UConn’s 54-game winning streak with a commanding 62-48 victory, punching their ticket to the national championship game. It was a statement win for a program that has consistently been among the sport’s elite, and one that Staley clearly wants the attention centered on. Even in her immediate postgame comments, she signaled a desire to move forward rather than dwell on the moment.

“I’m of integrity,” Staley said. “If I did something wrong to Geno, I have no idea what I did. … Sometimes things get heated. We move on.”

That approach hasn’t changed. Rather than engage in a back-and-forth or revisit the confrontation, Staley is keeping her focus on what’s ahead: a championship opportunity and a chance to further cement South Carolina’s place at the top of the sport.

Her response also reflects her broader leadership idea. At this stage of the season, distractions can derail even the most talented teams. By shutting down the narrative quickly, Staley is ensuring her program remains locked in on preparation, not controversy.

Meanwhile, Auriemma’s apology appears to have closed the loop publicly, even if no direct conversation has taken place between the two coaches. And that may be enough for now.

As Staley made clear, there’s a bigger priority right now. It isn’t revisiting what happened after the buzzer, but it’s finishing the job for the South Carolina women.