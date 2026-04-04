Dawn Staley reacts to altercation with Geno Auriemma in final seconds of South Carolina vs. UConn

As South Carolina put the finishing touches on its 62-48 win over UConn in the NCAA women’s Final Four on Friday, tensions boiled over. Dawn Staley and Geno Auriemma had to be separated as the handshake line began, and Staley reacted to the situation after the game.

Staley told ESPN’s Holly Rowe she wasn’t sure what led to the altercation, which included an exchange of words with Auriemma. Earlier in the game, Auriemma directly called out Staley while criticizing the referees after a foul disparity in the third quarter.

Speaking with Rowe, Staley said Auriemma might have been upset about the lack of a pregame handshake. However, she wasn’t entirely sure what sparked the exchange.

“I have no idea,” Staley said. “I’m gonna let you know this. I’m of integrity. So if I did something wrong to Geno, I have no idea what I did. I guess he thought I didn’t shake his hand at the beginning of the game, I didn’t know. I went down there pregame, shook everybody on his staff’s hand. I don’t know where he came with after the game. Hey, sometimes things get heated. We move on.”

In the postgame press conference, Staley didn’t disclose specifics of the altercation with Auriemma. She said she wanted to keep the focus on the players and how they played.

“You can ask Geno the question,” Staley said. “He’s the one that initiated the conversation. I don’t want what happened there to dampen what we were able to accomplish today.”

Dawn Staley: ‘Our kids laid it on the line’

With Friday’s win, South Carolina ended UConn’s undefeated season as the Gamecocks secured a spot in the national championship once again. It also meant the Huskies’ 54-game winning streak came to an end, and South Carolina was able to get payback from last year’s national championship loss to UConn.

Dawn Staley praised her team’s performance after the game. But she also said the matchup was about more than the postgame situation with Auriemma.

“We wanted to win,” Staley said. “And our kids laid it on the line. They were locked in for every minute, every second of the game. Even when they came back, I thought we were scrappy, I thought we wanted to win. And we displayed that.

“I’m super proud of our kids. And I’m not going to let any incident take away from the performance on the floor.”

Ta’Niya Latson led South Carolina with 16 points and 11 rebounds as part of another double-double while Agot Makeer also added 14 points to the effort. Joyce Edwards had 11 points to go with eight rebounds, as well.