Dramatics steal the show in South Carolina's Final Four win over UConn

PHOENIX, AZ – South Carolina did what no other team could this season.

The Gamecocks slayed the beast.

They took down the undefeated defending national champion UConn Huskies 62-48 on Friday night in Phoenix and earned a third consecutive national title game.

But it didn’t come without its fair share of drama.

UConn head coach Geno Auriemma pointedly criticized the officiating in an in-game interview with ESPN’s Holly Rowe after the third quarter, adding an offhanded comment about South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley in the process.

“There were six fouls called that quarter, all of them against us, and they’ve been beating the shit out of our guys down there the entire game,” he said. “Now, I’m not making excuses because we haven’t been able to make a shot, but this is ridiculous. Their coach rants and raves on the sideline and calls the referee some names you don’t want to hear, and now we get 6-0 and I got a kid with a ripped jersey and they go, ‘I didn’t see it.’ Come on, man!”

It didn’t end there, though. Just before the buzzer sounded, Auriemma approached Staley in frustration. He declined to comment on the content of their interaction, but the video went viral on social media before the postgame press conference even began.

Geno Auriemma exchanged words with Dawn Staley in the final seconds of South Carolina and UConn’s Final Four matchup. pic.twitter.com/S6anlPKqwe — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) April 4, 2026

“I said what I said,” Auriemma noted. “Obviously she didn’t like it. I just told the truth.”

Some of his displeasure, he later revealed, stemmed from a moment prior to the game tipping off. Before each NCAA Tournament game, the two opposing head coaches formally meet at halfcourt for a handshake.

Auriemma says that handshake never happened.

“I think you missed the point of what I’m talking about, so I’d rather not go into it,” Auriemma said to a reporter who prodded. “Anybody that’s been in the NCAA Tournament, you know what I’m talking about.”

In a game that should’ve been about the Gamecocks taking down an undefeated foe and being one game away from another title, basketball wasn’t the story.

The game featured a defensive masterclass from South Carolina, but much of the attention was plastered on the sidelines when the buzzer sounded.

“I’m of integrity. So if I did something wrong to Geno, I had no idea what I did,” Staley told Rowe. “I guess he thought I didn’t shake his hand at the beginning of the game. I went down there pregame, shook everybody on his staff’s hand. I don’t know what he came with after the game, but hey, sometimes things get heated. We move on.”

Dramatics aside, the veteran Gamecocks have another shot at a national title, facing off against UCLA, who will be appearing in their first championship game in program history.

