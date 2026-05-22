Duke vs. Arkansas rain delay: When Blue Devils vs. Razorbacks NCAA Tournament game will resume

With two outs in the bottom of the second inning, Friday’s Super Regional game between Duke and Arkansas has entered a weather delay. A cell moved into the area, leading to a stoppage of at least 30 minutes before the Fayetteville Super Regional game can resume.

The delay officially began at approx. 12:55 p.m. ET. No update has yet been given.

Thursday’s game is the first of a best-of-three series between Arkansas and Duke as the NCAA softball tournament continues. The Razorbacks are seeking their first-ever appearance in the Women’s College World Series (lost all four previous Super Regional appearances), while Duke is looking to return to Oklahoma City for the second time in the past three seasons.

Well, folks. We've entered a rain delay in the top of the 2nd inning with two outs and runners on first and second.



Duke 3, Arkansas 2



Stay tuned for updates from Fayetteville. pic.twitter.com/bQxZjw0G2R — Duke Softball (@DukeSOFTBALL) May 22, 2026

Friday’s game between Arkansas and Duke was off to a hot start

The game was off to a hot start prior to the stoppage of play on Friday. Duke struck first in the top of the first inning, thanks to a solo home run off the bat of star second baseman Aminah Vega. The early lead did not last long for the Blue Devils, however, as Arkansas plated two runs of its own in the bottom half of the inning. With the bases loaded following two walks and an infield single, Razorback Dakota Kennedy brought home two runs with a single to right field.

Duke rallied after losing its lead, though, as Kairi Rodriguez‘s ninth home run of the season propelled the Blue Devils to a 3-2 lead. At the time of the delay, Duke had a runner on first base with two outs in the inning.

“We’re excited to be playing in the Supers,” Arkansas head coach Courtney Deifel said prior to Friday’s game. “Our fans were incredible last weekend and we expect them to continue that momentum this weekend. This team’s ready to go.

“They have a really explosive lineup and have an offense that’s produced consistently. They have a lot of tools there. They have a lot of arms, they have a deep pitching staff, and they rely on a lot of them. We’ve seen really elite teams, and this is another one.”

The 2026 Women’s College World Series will begin on May 28. The Tournament will run through June 4, where a new champion will be crowned. Both teams from last season’s WCWS final, Texas and Texas Tech, are still alive in the final 16. The Longhorns, the No. 2 seed, will face off against Arizona State. Meanwhile, the No. 11-seeded Texas Tech Red Raiders are facing off against No. 6-seeded Florida.