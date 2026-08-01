Eastern Michigan's Sisi Eleko plans to enter transfer portal

Former Eastern Michigan player Sisi Eleko plans to transfer in light of the Colorado ruling, her representative at Next Page NIL told On3.

Eleko’s decision to return for one more season of collegiate basketball comes after Judge Charlotte Sweeney of the U.S. District Court of Colorado granted a class-wide preliminary injunction that requires the NCAA to declare eligible all high school class of 2022 athletes who exhausted four seasons of eligibility this spring.

Eleko spent her first two seasons (2022-24) at Canisius before transferring to Eastern Michigan for the last two seasons. Last year, the 6-2 forward averaged 17.6 points and 9.9 rebounds per game.

“All persons in the United States who began to play in collegiate sports in the 2022-2023 season, competed in NCAA Division I sports, and completed four years of eligibility as defined by the NCAA’s prior rules by the conclusion of the 2025-2026 season, and are therefore barred from playing a fifth season due to the NCAA’s adoption and immediate implementation of the Five-Year Eligibility Rule,” the class certification read.