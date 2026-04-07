Elite 2027 recruit Caroline Bradley commits to LSU

Top 2027 recruit Caroline Bradley has committed to LSU, she told Rivals. Bradley chose the Tigers over South Carolina, Alabama, UCLA, Kentucky, Oklahoma, Notre Dame, Vanderbilt, Duke and Texas A&M.

The 6-5 post player from Oak Grove (LA) talked to Rivals about her experience with the program and a recent visit.

“It’s not a place that I’m unfamiliar with, for sure,” Bradley said. “It’s just a great atmosphere. Anytime I’m able to go down there and watch a game, it’s nothing short of incredible every time. With College Gameday being there, Mardi Gras, the day, the build-up with the 7:30 tip-off, it was great. It was a great day.”

She’s been connected to LSU for a long time.

“I’m sure it came to no surprise to everyone that they’re in my top 10,” Bradley previously told Rivals. “They’ve recruited me for as long as I can remember. One of the first schools that started recruiting me. Me and Coach [Kim] Mulkey have a great relationship, along with everybody else on the staff. Once again, their play style fits me, great relationships, their values are the same as what mine are. I think that was kind of a no-brainer for everyone.”

Bradley also spoke to Rivals about the factors that would be important in her decision.

“Play style,” Bradley noted. “I want to go somewhere where I fit the play style. Also, where the play style develops me to where I’m going to be able to play longterm. The game is ever evolving, so somewhere that the coaches know how to progress my game and develop me to where I’m not only successful in college, but have an opportunity to be successful in the league. Then, just what feels like a home away from home.”