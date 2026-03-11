Erin Jackson talks having 'more fun' at 2026 Winter Olympics, 'amazing' expereince with Hershey's

Erin Jackson enjoyed her time at the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan-Cortina, despite not winning a medal. On3 recently spoke to the speed skater about falling short in the 500m and 1000m events in the Olympics, and she explained why her time in Milan-Cortina was enjoyable.

“In Beijing I won, but in Milan I had a lot more fun,” Erin Jackson told On3. “I think it was a really awesome experience in Milan. It was great just being able to explore the city and just see the difference in everyone else with having in open games. It was just a really awesome time.

“In my competitions, it was my first time racing the 1000-meter race at the Olympics. Yeah, I was really happy with how that turned out. I’ve gotten a lot of nice messages from other skaters about my 1000 and how that’s been coming along, so I’m excited about that. And then the 500, of course, I really wanted to be on the podium, but yeah, it just wasn’t my day.”

At the 2026 Winter Olympics, Jackson finished sixth in the 1000m and fifth in the 500m. The 33-year-old was .005 seconds off from earning a medal in the 500m and was 0.83 seconds behind the winner and world record holder, Femke Kok.

Erin Jackson reacts to being a flag bearer during the opening ceremony

Jackson became a star after making history at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. She competed in the 500m at the time and won a gold medal, becoming the first Black woman to win a Winter Olympic medal in an individual sport. That led to her being a flag bearer during the opening ceremony of this year’s Winter Olympics.

“It was an honor to be chosen as the flag bearer and just to walk out there in front of the USA delegation,” Jackson said. “I was just smiling the whole time.”

One of the other things Jackson did for the Olympics was partner with Hershey’s for its “Hershey’s. It’s Your Happy Place” campaign. Jackson was one of five Olympic and Paralympic athletes who shared their stories of finding happiness beyond the podium. For the campaign, Hershey’s introduced a limited-edition chocolate medal.

“It’s amazing, especially just being able to share that time with my Hershey’s teammates,” Jackson said. Yeah, it’s always nice to have something in common with the other athletes there, but it’s been really good.”