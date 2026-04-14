Draft night isn’t just about the athletes realizing their dreams — it’s also about the family members and mentors who got them there. After hearing her name called during the 2026 WNBA Draft, Flau’jae Johnson shared a touching moment with her little brother.

During Johnson’s post-selection interview with ESPN’s Holly Rowe, the former LSU star was given a salute from her little brother back at her draft table. This led to Rowe calling him up to the stage, who shared the rest of the interview with his older sister.

Flau'jae Johnson and her little brother after she got drafted ❤️ pic.twitter.com/i3OXZQe35n — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) April 14, 2026

“It meant everything to me,” Johnson told Rowe of the appreciation she has for her family. “For me, it’s just being somebody that they can look up to, being somebody that they’re proud to call their sister, somebody that can show them to they can do anything they want. To be confident and walk in this world like you deserve to be there.”

At the time, Johnson had just been selected No. 8 overall to the Golden State Valkyries. Her tenure didn’t last very long.

Later on in the draft, WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert came to the podium to announce a trade. The Valkyries traded Johnson’s draft rights to the Seattle Storm for Marta Suárez — the 16th overall pick during Monday’s draft — and a 2028 second round pick.

The news caused some hushed commotion from the patrons on-hand. Johnson’s mother was quick to remove her Golden State hat in favor of the green and yellow of the Storm, the ESPN broadcast showed.

Those are the type of emotions that draft night brights to light. Johnson, and Suárez for that matter, have now felt the business side of the game before ever stepping foot on a WNBA court. Still, both will look to make the most of their opportunity in their new homes.

She’ll join a Storm team coming off a 23-21 record. They’ll be looking to make a third-straight WNBA playoff appearance in 2026 with Johnson as the newest member of the roster.