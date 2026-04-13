Flau'jae Johnson shows off stunning all-black dress at Orange Carpet ahead of 2026 WNBA Draft
Flau’jae Johnson has arrived at the Orange Carper at the 2026 WNBA Draft. As expected, she looks every bit the part of a potential first-round pick.
Looking like the star of the show, the former LSU Tigers star showed up in an all-black trumpet dress with a fur shawl draped over her arms to match. She posed for some photos before entering the draft’s green room to await her name called.
The 2026 WNBA Draft is set for 7:30 p.m. ET. ESPN will air the entire event live.