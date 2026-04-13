Flau’jae Johnson has arrived at the Orange Carper at the 2026 WNBA Draft. As expected, she looks every bit the part of a potential first-round pick.

Looking like the star of the show, the former LSU Tigers star showed up in an all-black trumpet dress with a fur shawl draped over her arms to match. She posed for some photos before entering the draft’s green room to await her name called.

Flau'jae stuntin' on the Orange Carpet 🔥



Watch the WNBA draft at 7:30 ET on ESPN and the ESPN App 📺 pic.twitter.com/MDcJDeV7ny — ESPN (@espn) April 13, 2026

The 2026 WNBA Draft is set for 7:30 p.m. ET. ESPN will air the entire event live.