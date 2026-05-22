Florida fan ejected after altercation with Texas Tech star Mia Williams' family, father Jason Williams

A Florida softball fan was reportedly ejected from Friday’s Gainesville Super Regional game following an alleged altercation with the family of Texas Tech star Mia Williams. It allegedly involved her father and Gators basketball legend Jason Williams, according to the Gainesville Sun‘s Kevin Brockway.

The Red Raiders won the first game of the best-of-three series 10-8. Mia Williams hit a two-run home run in the seventh inning on Friday.

Williams, who spent the 2024-25 seasons at Florida before transferring to Texas Tech this past offseason, went 2-for-3 with three RBIs in her return to Gainesville. She was also plunked twice in the game, which was tied at 8-8 before Williams’ game-winning home run in the top of the seventh.

“I thought Mia had a tremendous game, two hit-by-pitches and 2-for-3 at the plate, just a tremendous effort by her,” Red Raiders head coach Gerry Glasco said postgame, per the Gainesville Sun‘s Noah Ram.

The altercation allegedly involved Jason Williams, a 13-year NBA veteran who starred at Florida in 1998, and his other daughter. They were reportedly hit with a handheld fan allegedly thrown by an unspecified Gators softball fan while the family was celebrating one of Mia Williams‘ two hits Friday, per Brockway.

Jason Williams was initially the one escorted from the stadium by campus police, but was able to return after explaining what occurred, per Brockway. At which point, campus police ejected the offending Gators fan from Pressly Softball Stadium.

With her two hits Friday, Mia Williams is batting .439 on the season with a team-leading 23 home runs and 80 RBI. Sixth-seeded Florida (51-11) will look to even the series with 11th-seeded Texas Tech (56-6) in Game 2 on Saturday, with first pitch set for 12:30 p.m. ET on ABC.