Florida head coach hot board: Top candidates to replace Kelly Rae Finley

Florida has parted ways with head coach Kelly Rae Finley, sources told On3. Finley has been at the helm since 2021 and has accumulated a 93-75 record. Here are eight early names that I’ve heard could be in the mix to take over with the Gators. This job is specifically tough to forecast, because it is an SEC job, but the resources haven't been there as of late. Will they go for the splashy hire? Here are some names that stretch a few routes they could take.