Florida hires Rhode Island's Tammi Reiss as next head coach

Florida has hired Rhode Island’s Tammi Reiss as their next head women’s basketball coach, sources told On3.

Reiss is coming off of the program’s first NCAA Tournament appearance in 30 years. She was a standout player for Virginia from 1989-92, notably playing alongside now-South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley. She has NCAA Tournament experience as a player, an assistant coach, and now as a head coach.

Her coaching career in the college ranks has taken her across the country. She spent 2011-13 as an assistant coach at San Diego State, 2013-15 as the associate head coach for Cal State Fullerton and 2015-19 on staff at Syracuse.

Reiss took over at Rhode Island in 2019 and has accumulated a 138-73 record as a head coach, taking her teams to two WNITs and an NCAA Tournament berth this season.

