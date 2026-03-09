Florida parts ways with Kelly Rae Finley

Florida has parted ways with head coach Kelly Rae Finley, sources told On3. Finley has been at the helm since 2021 and has accumulated a 93-75 record.

This season, the Gators were 18-15, with a 5-11 mark in conference play.

Prior to her time at Florida, Finley served in assistant coaching roles at Arizona, Colorado and Harvard.

Florida reached one NCAA Tournament in Finley’s time with Florida, in her first season at the helm. The Gators reached the WNIT Great 8 in 2023, the WBIT first round in 2024 and the WBIT Semifinals last season.