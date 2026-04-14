Florida women’s basketball transfer Liv McGill has committed to Oklahoma State, On3 has learned. McGuill averaged 22.5 points per game for the Gators this past season.

The 5-foot-9 guard from Minneapolis did it all for the Gators. She started all 31 games for Florida this past season while also averaging 6.3 assists, 6.1 rebounds and 2.6 steals across 37.2 minutes per game.

For her efforts, McGill was named to the All-SEC first team. She also earned a spot on the 2026 USBWA and Associated Press All-America Honorable Mention Team.

McGill ultimately spent two seasons in Gainesville, and she was almost just as productive during her freshman year. In 37 games, she averaged 31.1 minutes per game to go along with 16.5 points, 4.6 rebounds, 5.2 assists and 2.1 steals per game.

Through two seasons, she’s started in all 71 games she’s appeared in and has 1,308 points, 387 assists, 358 rebounds and 156 steals to show for it. However, she decided to leave Florida after the program fired former head coach Kelly Rae Finley, who recruited her to the program. She’s since been replaced by Tammi Reiss.

Now, she joins Jacie Hoyt’s squad in Stillwater in the hopes of making a third-straight NCAA Tournament appearance. The Cowboys are 49-17 over the past two seasons and have gone dancing in three of the first four seasons under her guidance.

Hoyt appears to have the crown jewel of her transfer portal class in McGill. It goes without saying that she will be a major piece to Oklahoma State’s efforts next season.

Before college, McGill was a five-star recruit and 2024 McDonald’s All-American. She was ranked No. 7 by ProspectsNation and dubbed a 5-star prospect.

To keep up with the latest players on the move, check out On3’s Transfer Portal wire. The On3 Transfer Portal Instagram account and Twitter account are excellent resources to stay up to date with the latest moves.