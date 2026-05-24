Florida vs. Texas Tech weather delay: When Gainesville Super Regional Game 3 will resume

Sunday’s rubber match game of the already intense Gainesville Super Regional is off to a wild start with seven combined runs in the opening frame of Game 3. But that start was put on hold due to a weather delay called shortly after 12:30 pm ET due to lightning in the area around Pressly Softball Stadium.

It’s the second consecutive day that the Gainesville Super Regional faced a weather delay following an hour-long stop Saturday when rain swept through the area. The Gainesville Sun‘s Noah Ram reported a rain tarp has come onto the field, which could lead to another lengthy delay Sunday.

The host Gators currently hold a 4-3 advantage in the bottom of the first inning after answering Texas Tech’s 3-run top of the first by putting up a four-spot in the bottom of the frame. The lightning delay was called shortly after the Red Raiders made a pitching change, bringing ace NiJaree Canady in from the bullpen following a go-ahead two-run home run from Kenleigh Cahalan with two outs in the inning.

Check out Cahalan’s home run below:

A MONSTER SHOT 😤 Gators take the lead!



📽️ ESPNU pic.twitter.com/rvSMz70EJ1 — Gators Softball (@GatorsSB) May 24, 2026

Sparks were already flying in Gainesville before the lightning delay after Texas Tech star and leadoff hitter Mia Williams was hit-by-pitch to open the game. It was Williams’ fifth HBP of the three-game series and prompted some serious chirping from the Red Raiders dugout. Williams is in her first season with Texas Tech after transferring in following two seasons at Florida.

The Red Raiders struck quickly thereafter with a two-run single from Jasmyn Burns scored Williams and Jackie Lis from third and second, respectively, for an early 2-0 lead. Texas Tech added another run on a one-out sacrifice fly to left by Taylor Pannell with the bases loaded to go ahead 3-0 entering the bottom half of the inning.

Florida would respond, though, with a two-out two-RBI double to center by Kendall Grover that was quickly followed by Cahalan’s two-run home run to go ahead 4-3 before the weather delay.

Florida fan ejected after altercation with Texas Tech star Mia Williams’ family, father Jason Williams

A Florida softball fan was reportedly ejected from Friday’s Gainesville Super Regional game following an alleged altercation with the family of Texas Tech star Mia Williams, including her father and Gators basketball legend Jason Williams, according to the Gainesville Sun‘s Kevin Brockway. The Red Raiders won Game 1, 10-8, courtesy of Mia Williams‘ two-run home run in the seventh inning Friday.

Williams, who spent the 2024-25 seasons at Florida before transferring to Texas Tech this past offseason, went 2-for-3 with three RBIs in her return to Gainesville. She was also plunked twice in the game, which was tied at 8-8 before Williams’ game-wining home run in the top of the seventh.

The altercation allegedly involved Jason Williams, a 13-year NBA veteran who starred at Florida in 1998, and his other daughter, who were reportedly hit with a handheld fan allegedly thrown by an unspecified Gators softball fan while the family was celebrating one of Mia Williams‘ two hits Friday, per Brockway.

Jason Williams was initially the one escorted from the stadium by campus police, but was able to return after explaining what occurred, per Brockway. At which point, campus police ejected the offending Gators fan out of Pressly Softball Stadium.