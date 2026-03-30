Fordham hires Neil Harrow as next women's basketball coach

Fordham will hire LIU’s Neil Harrow as their next head women’s basketball coach, sources told On3.

Harrow just wrapped up his first season at the helm of LIU, finishing with a 21-11 overall record and a 14-4 mark in NEC play.

He most recently spent three seasons as the associate head coach at James Madison, where he helped the Dukes to three Sun Belt Conference championships and one NCAA Tournament appearance. Harrow also spent a season as an assistant coach in the WNBA with the Los Angeles Sparks.

Prior to James Madison, Harrow was on staff at Troy for seven seasons, where he helped the Trojans to five Sun Belt crowns and four NCAA Tournament berths.