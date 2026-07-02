Former Notre Dame WBB star Olivia Miles named only rookie WNBA All-Star starter

Former Notre Dame women’s basketball star Olivia Miles is a WNBA All-Star after having a strong start to her rookie season. Miles, who plays for the Minnesota Lynx, is the only rookie to be named a starter in the WNBA All-Star game.

The Lynx selected Olivia Miles No. 2 overall in this year’s WNBA Draft. Through 19 games, the former Notre Dame star has averaged 18.7 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 5.7 assists per contest.

GO OFF ROOK 🗣️



Olivia Miles is the ONLY rookie to be named a 2026 WNBA All-Star starter 👏 pic.twitter.com/D0H6E0QVKm — espnW (@espnW) July 2, 2026

We’ll have more on this story shortly.