Women's Pro
Former Notre Dame WBB star Olivia Miles named only rookie WNBA All-Star starter
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Former Notre Dame women’s basketball star Olivia Miles is a WNBA All-Star after having a strong start to her rookie season. Miles, who plays for the Minnesota Lynx, is the only rookie to be named a starter in the WNBA All-Star game.
The Lynx selected Olivia Miles No. 2 overall in this year’s WNBA Draft. Through 19 games, the former Notre Dame star has averaged 18.7 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 5.7 assists per contest.
We’ll have more on this story shortly.