Skip to main content
Join Now
Special Offer: On3 | Rivals National Membership
Join for $1
then $19.99 your first year
One subscription: The best coverage and community, and all access to the On3 College Sports Network.

Women's Pro

Former Notre Dame WBB star Olivia Miles named only rookie WNBA All-Star starter

Brian Jones Profile Pic
Brian Jones@brianjones_93
5h0members liked this
On3 - olivia-miles-wnba-all-star - hookly
Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Former Notre Dame women’s basketball star Olivia Miles is a WNBA All-Star after having a strong start to her rookie season. Miles, who plays for the Minnesota Lynx, is the only rookie to be named a starter in the WNBA All-Star game.

The Lynx selected Olivia Miles No. 2 overall in this year’s WNBA Draft. Through 19 games, the former Notre Dame star has averaged 18.7 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 5.7 assists per contest.

We’ll have more on this story shortly.

Members only · one like per member

RECOMMENDATIONS

Curated by editors · personalized to your reading

KEEP SCROLLING

More from Women's Sports

More Women's Sports News