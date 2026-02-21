Former Tennessee player Ruby Whitehorn transfers to Arizona State

Former Tennessee women’s basketball player Ruby Whitehorn has transferred to Arizona State, she announced.

“I’m here to help young people,” Arizona State head coach Molly Miller told On3. “Our culture gives Ruby an opportunity to grow and I believe she can be the best version of herself in this environment.”

The 6-0 senior guard averaged 11.6 points and four rebounds per game last season, but was dismissed from the team prior to the 2025-26 campaign following a couple of legal issues, including being charged with a misdemeanor for simple possession.

Whitehorn was crucial in the Lady Vols’ Sweet Sixteen appearance last season. Prior to her time at Tennessee, Whitehorn played two seasons at Clemson. She started 62 of her 66 games played and was named to the ACC All-Freshman team in 2023.

Whitehorn has transferred to Arizona State as a student and will make her debut for the Sun Devils next season.