Gabriela Jaquez Chicago Sky rookie contract details revealed following WNBA Draft selection

Gabriela Jaquez has been selected fifth overall by the Chicago Sky in the WNBA Draft, and the rookie contract details have been revealed. Per FOS, Jaquez will have a first-year base salary of $380,219. The salary will gradually increase each year, and Jaquez could make as much as $491,517 by Year 4.

Lottery picks will receive full salary protection for their rookie season, according to FOS. All remaining draft picks will earn the rookie minimum of $270,000.

Gabriela Jaquez spent her entire college career at UCLA and helped the team win the national championship earlier this month. In her final season with the Bruins, the 22-year-old averaged 13.5 points and 5.5 rebounds per contest. Jaquez also shot 53.9 percent from the floor and 39 percent from three.

Jaquez is the younger sister of Jamie Jaquez Jr., who plays for the Miami Heat. In a recent interview with CBS Sports, Jamie discussed watching her sis grow as a player.

Gabriela Jaquez receives praise from her older brother

“She works very hard. Especially in the summer, there’s a lot of time where we get to collaborate and talk – obviously I’m very busy and so is she,” he said. “I always check up on her. A lot of times, we don’t even talk about basketball; we talk about all the other things we’re interested in. Basketball’s kinda almost secondary to our relationship. But in the summer is really the time – we work with the same trainer, and sometimes we’ll work together, get shots up.”

Gabriela Jaquez was one of five UCLA players selected in the first round of the WNBA Draft. The other four were Lauren Betts (No. 4 overall), Kiki Rice (No. 6), Angela Dugalic (No. 9), and Gianna Kneepkens (No. 15).

“These are like my sisters, and getting to watch your family do something like that is amazing,” Betts said, per ESPN. “But I mean, this team is just so special. We knew the type of players that we had on the team, and to really just have this night really showcase all of the things that we’ve worked on all season is just amazing.”