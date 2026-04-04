Speaking with reporters in the postgame press conference Friday, Geno Auriemma addressed the altercation with Dawn Staley in the women’s Final Four matchup. The two coaches had to be separated in the final seconds of UConn vs. South Carolina.

Staley commented on the situation during her postgame interview with ESPN’s Holly Rowe and said Auriemma might have been upset about the lack of a pregame handshake. During her press conference, she didn’t get into specifics.

When asked about what happened, Auriemma attempted to downplay the situation, telling reporters, “I said what I had to say.” But after a follow-up, he said he waited for a pregame handshake with Staley that did not occur.

“For 41 years, I’ve been coaching and I’ve been to, I don’t know … 25 Final Fours,” Auriemma said. “And the protocol is, before the game, you meet at half court. Anybody ever see that before? Two coaches meet at half court and they shake hands, correct? You ever see it? They announce it on the on the loudspeaker. And I waited there for like three minutes. So it is what it is.”

Later, Auriemma was asked another follow-up about what he “had to say” to Staley in the situation. He didn’t disclose it, but said it clearly didn’t sit well with Staley.

“Why would I say it?” Auriemma responded. I” said what I said, and obviously, she didn’t like it. I just told the truth.”

Geno Auriemma: No regrets about in-game remarks

Between the third and fourth quarters of Friday’s game, Geno Auriemma had pointed comments about not only the officials, but also Dawn Staley during his in-game interview with Holly Rowe. He criticized the way she talked to the referees after UConn got whistled for six fouls in the third quarter while South Carolina didn’t get called for any.

When asked directly if he had any regrets about his remarks, Auriemma made it clear he didn’t. He reiterated his disappointment in Sarah Strong’s ripped jersey, which the referees apparently said they didn’t see.

“I don’t have any regrets about what I said to Holly Rowe,” Auriemma said. “Why would I? I’ve been coaching a long time. I’ve never had a kid have to change their jersey because somebody ripped it and the official said, ‘I didn’t see it.’

“There are a lot of things that happened in that game. Unless you’re on that sideline, you have no idea what’s what’s happening on that sideline.”