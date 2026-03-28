While speaking with reporters Saturday morning ahead of Sunday’s Elite 8 matchup against Notre Dame, UConn coach Geno Auriemma brought receipts. During his three-plus-minute opening statement, he criticized the NCAA Tournament and made his thoughts abundantly clear.

Auriemma pointed out how many teams struggled from three-point distance during Friday’s Sweet 16 games and listed each team’s performance. Only one team made more than five three-pointers on the day as Duke went 7-for-26 en route to a buzzer-beating win over LSU.

While going through those numbers, Auriemma wondered what impact that could have on fan interest. From there, he went into the schedule and setup as part of a long, NSFW rant.

UConn’s Geno Auriemma has serious issues with the setup of the NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament.



He says the logistics of it were responsible for the 21% 3-point shooting yesterday’s Sweet 16 teams combined for.



“How many arenas are we going to sell out with that bullshit?” pic.twitter.com/NL9rMN3jHK — Tyler Horka (@tbhorka) March 28, 2026

“I’m going to read you some numbers, okay? Write them down,” Auriemma began. “4-for-20, 4-for-22, 1-for-17, 5-for-18, 4-for-16, 7-for-26. That’s the three-point shooting yesterday across the country. How many arenas are we going to sell out with that bullshit? Now, maybe it was just a bad day shooting by everybody. These are all teams that average probably 30, over 30, for the season.

“Know what time our shootaround was yesterday? 6:00 in the morning. 6:20, I think, for half an hour. This morning – I just saw Notre Dame leaving, so they had media this morning. Their practice time is tonight at 5:30. What did you have to ask them this morning that you didn’t ask them last night? Or us? You know what time our practice time is? 6:30 tonight. So we had to get our kids up, come over here. You already knew who we were playing last night, but we can’t get on the court, and neither can the other teams. … Does anybody who makes these decisions ever ask the coaches and the players, hey, does this work? Do you guys do this during the regular season? Is this normal?”

With regard to the shooting percentages, Auriemma pointed out a noted criticism of the NCAA Tournament. He discussed the fact the basketballs seem to bounce higher because they have more air in them. That, he said, impacts shooting from both distance and near the rim.

“Do you want to know the reason for these shooting percentages? I think they bring in new baskets, new basketballs right out of the box,” Auriemma said. “Got people dribbling the ball off their feet. You got people missing layups all over the place. You bounce the ball, and it goes up to the ceiling.

“There’s just no concept of how basketball is played. Not that I have any of the answers. Believe me, I just have questions.”

Geno Auriemma doesn’t ‘understand some of the decisions’

The NCAA women’s basketball tournament has four regionals, though they compete at two sites. This year, teams are in Fort Worth and Sacramento. As he went through the two locations’ attendance on Friday, Auriemma said the total was 18,000, and he compared that to his alma mater, Westchester State. He estimated WSU has 20,000 students, though that figure is more than 17,200.

However, Geno Auriemma also wondered about the lack of regionals in the Northeast. While Philadelphia will host one next year, he called on more sites to help reach more fans.

“Do you know when the last time they had a regional in the Northeast?” Auriemma said. “Probably because we were the No. 2 seed, and NC State was a 1 seed, and we had to play in Bridgeport. I guess there’s one in Philly coming up. That’s just a personal pet peeve, because we’ve gone to the Final Four no matter where the regional was.

“But I just don’t understand some of the decisions that are made about our game when we’re trying to grow the goddamn game. And I’m thrilled to be playing Notre Dame, because they’re damn good right now. So there you have it.”