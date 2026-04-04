Geno Auriemma blasts referees amid foul disparity vs. South Carolina, calls out Dawn Staley

After the third quarter of Friday’s Final Four matchup against South Carolina, UConn forward Sarah Strong’s jersey had a rip down the middle. During the frame, the Huskies got called for six fouls while the Gamecocks weren’t whistled for any, and Geno Auriemma blasted the referees during his in-game interview.

Auriemma didn’t hold back about the officiating after the 6-0 foul disparity, especially considering the state of Strong’s jersey. He also called out South Carolina coach Dawn Staley, citing the way she talks to the referees during the game.

Auriemma noted UConn struggled on offense throughout the game and the foul disparity wasn’t the reason the Huskies trailed entering the fourth quarter. However, he said he wants the refs to call it fairly.

“There were six fouls called that quarter, all of them against us,” Auriemma told Holly Rowe between the third and fourth quarters. “And they’ve been beating the shit out of our guys down there the entire game. Now, I’m not making excuses because we haven’t been able to make a shot. But this is ridiculous.

“Their coach rants and raves on the sideline and calls the referees some names you don’t want to hear. Now, we get 6-0 and I’ve got a kid with a ripped jersey and they go, ‘I didn’t see it.’ Come on, man. This is for a national championship.”

Entering the fourth quarter, UConn was called for 10 fouls, including six in the third quarter alone. South Carolina, meanwhile, was whistled four times – all of which came in the first half. That led to a difference in free throws between the two teams as South Carolina shot 14 times from the foul line through three quarters while UConn shot just twice from the charity stripe.

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Even despite the foul trouble, the Huskies also struggled on offense. They went 17-of-47 through three quarters and made just one three-pointer in the first half. South Carolina, meanwhile, went 16-for-45 out of the chute while also capitalizing on the difference at the free throw line.

South Carolina opened the second half with an impressive run, outscoring UConn 16-3 out of the gate. The Huskies got back into it quickly with three straight three-pointers, but the Gamecocks stayed the course and eventually led 44-39 heading into the final 10 minutes.

This year’s women’s Final Four includes all No. 1 seeds in Phoenix and is the same group of teams as last year. UConn and South Carolina also faced off in last year’s national championship when the Huskies got the 82-59 victory to bring home another national title under Geno Auriemma’s watch.