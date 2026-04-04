In the final moments of South Carolina‘s 62-48 win over UConn in the Final Four, Gamecocks head coach Dawn Staley and Huskies head man Geno Auriemma exchanged words at mid-court. The two legendary coaches had to be separated by assistants.

Staley spoke with UConn assistants in the handshake line after the game. However, Auriemma walked to the tunnel without congratulating South Carolina. The Gamecocks will advance to their third-consecutive national championship game appearance.

Auriemma showed signs of frustration long before the final buzzer. The 12-time national champion loosed a fiery rant ahead of the fourth quarter after UConn was called for six fouls in the third frame, compared to South Carolina’s zero.

Dawn Staley and geno auriemma mid court beef lmaoo pic.twitter.com/MAFSN8bCrM — John (@iam_johnw) April 4, 2026

“There were six fouls called that quarter, all of them against us,” Auriemma told ESPN’s Holly Rowe. “And they’ve been beating the sh*t out of our guys down there the entire game. Now, I’m not making excuses because we haven’t been able to make a shot. But this is ridiculous.

“Their coach rants and raves on the sideline and calls the referees some names you don’t want to hear. Now, we get 6-0 and I’ve got a kid with a ripped jersey and they go, ‘I didn’t see it.’ Come on, man. This is for a national championship.”

In the win, South Carolina was only called for eight fouls, while UConn committed 17. Alas, the charity stripe wasn’t the only place the Gamecocks outperformed the Huskies.

South Carolina reeled in 15 more rebounds than UConn. Moreover, the Huskies connected on just 31% of their attempts from the field. Following the game, Dawn Staley addressed the heated exchange between herself and Auriemma.

“I have no idea,” Staley said. “I’m gonna let you know this. I’m of integrity. So if I did something wrong to Geno, I have no idea what I did. I guess he thought I didn’t shake his hand at the beginning of the game, I didn’t know. I went down there pregame, shook everybody on his staff’s hand.

“I don’t know where he came with after the game. Hey, sometimes things get heated. We move on.”

After Staley’s commented on the altercation, the broadcast showed footage of her and Geno Auriemma shaking hands before the game. The loss was UConn’s first of the season. The Huskies finish the 2025-26 campaign with a 38-1 record.