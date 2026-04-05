Georgia hires McNeese's Ayla Guzzardo as next women's basketball coach

Georgia has hired McNeese head coach Ayla Guzzardo as their next head women’s basketball coach, sources told On3.

Guzzardo just wrapped up her first season with McNeese, earning a 29-6 record. She previously spent eight seasons at the helm of SE Louisiana, leading the program to three regular-season championships and an NCAA Tournament appearance.

She’s a two-time Southland Coach of the Year and has a 151-111 overall record as a head coach. Guzzardo began her career at Akron, her alma mater, for four seasons before coaching St. Thomas Aquinas High School in her hometown.