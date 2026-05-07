Georgia Tech vs. Florida State rain delay: When Yellow Jackets vs. Seminoles ACC Tournament game will resume

An ACC Tournament softball game between Florida State and Georgia Tech has been delayed by weather. The game began at 11 a.m. ET and was in the bottom of the third inning at the time of the delay.

Georgia Tech (30-26, 10-14 ACC) led 1-0, though top-seeded Florida State (46-8, 21-3) was up to bat with a runner on first and one out. The Yellow Jackets had opened the scoring in the top half of the third inning.

Officials have not yet announced a time for resumption. When they do, this article will be updated.

Georgia Tech tops Notre Dame to advance

Georgia Tech reached the ACC Tournament quarterfinal game against top-seeded Florida State by knocking off No. 8 seed Notre Dame on Wednesday. It took just five innings, with a dominant 13-3 win doing the trick.

Pitcher Madalyn Johnson made her 29th start in the circle, finishing the game with six strikeouts across 5.0 innings of work. It was her 14th win of the season and her 12th complete game of the season.

Elsewhere, Addison Leschber chipped in big time. She went 2-for-4 at the plate with a home run and a double, knocking in five RBI. Her first-inning home run brought her to 13 home runs on the season.

Florida State sits in wait

As the top seed in the ACC Tournament, the Seminoles got to wait out their opponent. They watched as the Yellow Jackets upended the Fighting Irish to advance.

Florida State is looking to claim its 20th ACC Tournament championship this weekend, one of the most dominant programs in the sport. The ‘Noles have won eight of the last 11 ACC Tournament titles.

The last time out the team worked over Boston College in a three-game series, outscoring the Eagles 26-0 in the series. That helped the program claim its 19th ACC regular season crown.

On3 will have more on this developing story shortly.