The Golden State Valkyries selected Flau’jae Johnson with the No. 8 overall pick in the 2026 WNBA Draft. Johnson spent four seasons at LSU, where she amassed 141 career appearances, including 139 starts.

***UPDATE*** – Shortly after hearing her name called, Johnson was on the move. Golden State traded away her draft rights to the Seattle Storm. A massive trade on draft night in the WNBA.

Johnson averaged 14.2 points, 4.2 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game this past season, while shooting 46.5% from the field and 39.3% from beyond the arc. Johnson’s best individual season was in 2024-25, when she averaged a career-high 18.6 points per outing.

During her storied career, Johnson was named an All-SEC First-Team selection twice. Additionally, she was the 2023 SEC Freshman of the Year. Johnson is also a two-time All-American.

Johnson’s individual accolades translated to team success. She was instrumental to LSU’s run to its first national title during her freshman season. The Tigers reached the Elite Eight the following two seasons and appeared in the Sweet Sixteen earlier this year.

Off the court, Johnson is one of the most impressive success stories of the NIL era. She boasts a $1.5 million NIL value, the highest among all women’s college basketball players in the 2025-26 season.

During her collegiate career, Johnson worked with national companies such as Powerade, Apple Cash and JBL. Further, Johnson is a rapper signed with Roc Nation, the record label founded by Jay-Z. She performed at the 2024 ESPY Awards.

Though Flau’jae Johnson has been making business moves off the court for years, she’s now a professional on the hardwood as well. Johnson couldn’t be more thankful for her time at LSU.

“When I got to LSU, I was chasing dreams, trying to find my way, and figuring out who I was going to be not just as a player, but as a person,” Johnson wrote in a post to her Instagram. “And somewhere along the way… LSU and Baton Rouge became home.

“Wearing ‘LSU’ across my chest has been one of the greatest honors of my life and I’m going to keep representing Baton Rouge the right way. I’m loyal to the soil. Thank you for believing in me.. I got y’all feaux-ever.”

Johnson will have no shortage of opportunities to make LSU fans proud at the next level. Of course, she’ll have another fanbase cheering her on now too.