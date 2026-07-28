Highly-recruited 2027 prospect Giaunni Rogers down to 5 schools

Highly-recruited 2027 prospect Giaunni Rogers has narrowed to five finalists, she announced. Rogers will be considering Houston, Georgia Tech, Alabama, Arizona and Texas Tech for her landing spot.

“The biggest thing that is important to me would probably be believing in your freshman,” she said. “The transfer portal has really hurt a lot of people in a lot of systems in the way that coaches now have to coach. It sucks because it makes it very hard for girls like me who might not be top or number one in the country. Some coaches now will go to the transfer portal first. All the schools I’m talking to really believe in their freshmen and there’s a middle ground.”

The 5-9 combo guard from Alpharetta (GA) St. Francis High School previously noted that she planned to start taking her official visits after AAU season.

“I do everything,” Rogers said of her game. “I’m a versatile girl and I try to do everything. I shoot extremely well, I can get it off the dribble, I can pass and I play defense on top kids. I’m as ready to work on the defensive end as I am on the offensive end and that’s been really important to me. I want to keep developing in my mindset – keeping it strong. I’m going to be a sponge heading into the next level.”